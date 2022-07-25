U2 set for Las Vegas residency at new venue

The Irish rockers will be the first group to perform at the MSG Sphere at The Venetian in Sin City.

U2 are set to take up residency at a brand-new Las Vegas venue next year.

The Irish rockers will be the first group to perform at the MSG Sphere at The Venetian in Sin City when the $1.8 billion (€1.7bn) arena opens in 2023, according to Billboard.

Their multi-show residency at the MSG Sphere, located just off the iconic Las Vegas strip, will see approximately 20,000 standing fans or 17,500 seated spectators per night lining up to see the band in the flesh.

Bono, The Edge, Larry Mullen and Adam Clayton will perform at the venue on non-consecutive days across several months.

The high-tech arena, which is being built by Madison Square Garden Entertainment chairman James Dolan, has been described as the “next generation of live entertainment, offering fans a multi-sensory experience of sound and light inside the largest spherical structure ever created.”

The Sphere will include 160,000 square feet of video viewing space, art spatial audio and an exterior exosphere that changes the building’s look via fully programmable LED technology, meaning U2 fans are in for a treat when they attend their concert.

And according to multiple sources to Billboard, U2 are also tipped to tour around North America in the near future.

Fan websites have heavily reported that the band had asked previous crews they had worked with in the past to keep their schedules open for June 2023.

U2 is the second highest-grossing touring band of all time, falling just behind The Rolling Stones.

The Dublin natives have taken home $2.22 billion and sold 28.3 million tickets over their decades-long career, according to Billboard Boxscore.