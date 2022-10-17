Twitter users outraged as The 1975’s Matty Healy mocks fan with Irish name

The band were doing an album signing and meet and greet event for UK fans after releasing their latest record, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, over the weekend.

Twitter users were left fuming after watching a video of the lead singer of The 1975 mocking a popular Irish name.

The band were doing an album signing and meet and greet event for UK fans after releasing their latest record, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, over the weekend.

One fan was eager to meet the musicians and decided to record the encounter, which has now gone viral for the wrong reasons.

A video of the interaction shows singer Matty Healy – who is the son of Loose Women star Denise Welch and Benidorm actor Tim Healy – asking what the girl’s name was.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

She introduced herself as Dervla, which confused Matty, who looked shocked and asked: “What?!”

A deflated Dervla responded: “I know.”

Matty added: “Dervla? That sounds like something you move gravel with.”

Dervla shared the clip on Twitter, which has been viewed over a million times since it was uploaded yesterday.

And while many found the video hilarious, others fumed that the British singer was being ignorant about the girl’s Irish name.

One person said: "Brits don't deserve the beautiful names of our native language. Not for one second."

Another wrote: “Why’s he reacting like she chose her own name at birth. Keep your scribble, hun.”

A third joked: “What's your name? Matt. What? Sounds like something you'd wipe your dirty shoes on”

While someone else added: “Not a very nice person. British exceptionalism right there.”

And another asked: "Is it only acceptable to slag her name because it’s Irish?"

But Dervla wasn’t offended by Matty’s reaction at all. She even joked that she told him “he got off lightly with the spelling”.

The 33-year-old musician even joined in on the fun by sharing the videos to his Instagram stories and later tweeting that the controversy was "so f*****g good I cannot”.