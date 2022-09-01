Touts resell Harry Styles Slane tickets for double the price as presale kicks off

Big music stars are coming: hold onto your Harry Styles t-shirts and Brooks hats!

Harry Styles fans scrambled to secure their spot at the pop star’s June 2023 Slane Castle gig as presale tickets were released this morning.

The As It Was singer will return to Ireland to headline the Meath venue on June 10 next year.

Irish band Inhaler, which is fronted by Bono’s son Elijah Hewson, and indie rock duo Wet Leg will serve as the opening acts.

Tickets for the highly anticipated concert officially go on sale tomorrow, Friday 2 September, but a presale hosted by promoters MCD kicked off this morning at 10am.

Anxious fans waited the guts of an hour in the hopes of grabbing tickets, with prices ranging between €97.10 and €256.10.

Official Platinum tickets are being sold at €250.00–€330.00.

And while it’s still possible to grab tickets for the show when they go on sale at 10am tomorrow, some desperate Harry Styles admirers have taken to buying their tickets from resellers online.

However, the golden tickets come at a hefty price.

One tout on Twitter, based in the UK, advertised that he was selling two tickets in the Circle Standing section as well as one ticket in the Bishopsgate section in the pit at the front of the stage.

When asked about the prices of the available tickets by the Sunday World, he said that he was selling the spots in the Circle area (€117.10 on Ticketmaster before booking fees) for £250 (approximately €289).

The Bishopsgate ticket (€156.10 on Ticketmaster) was being sold for £300 (approximately €347) - over twice the asking price.

There will likely be plenty of tickets to go around once they go on sale tomorrow morning, but it's inevitable that hundreds of touts and scammers will come out of the trenches to resell tickets at a higher place.

Harry Styles will be the first act to grace the stage at Slane since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Cheshire native will join the likes of Guns’n’Roses, Oasis, The Rolling Stones, Eminem, and Metallica in headlining the iconic venue.

Meanwhile, giving his reaction, Lord Henry Mountcharles said, “Harry is linked to so many strands that Slane has been about and the many artists who have played the venue.

"He is right up there with Queen, David Bowie, U2 and the Stones. This will be a show not to be missed. A great day out and a legend for our times.”