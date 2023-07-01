Tony Hadley says Spandau Ballet breakup was ‘nasty’ as he prepares for Irish gig

Tony Hadley reveals band’s huge falling out as he gets ready for Forever Young Festival

A young Tony rocking an 80s popstar outfit. He’ll be at the Forever Young festival next month

SINGER Tony Hadley of 1980s heart-throbs Spandau Ballet says there is no chance of the supergroup re-forming after a “nasty” split.

Set to perform solo at the Forever Young festival in Ireland next month, Hadley (63) will sing all the legendary group’s hits such as Gold, True and Through The Barricades.

“I sing the songs, but to be honest I think if they could stop me singing the songs they would,” Tony tells the Sunday World in an exclusive interview.

“It’s that nasty between us, it really is, it’s not very pleasant. It’s such a shame.”

The iconic performer walked away from Spandau Ballet in 2017 after a reported bust up over royalties, but he refuses to go into detail about the bitter row with the band that includes brothers Gary and Martin Kemp, John Keeble and Steve Norman.

“I’m sad for the fans, but, as I’ve said many times, it was not of my doing,” Tony says. “It got to the point where I thought, ‘I can’t believe so-called friends are behaving in the way they are.’ So I just quit, and once I quit that’s it.

“They have never been honest as to why I left. I’m not the one to say why I left, their actions led me to leave the band, and what they did wasn’t very pleasant. I just think the whole thing is quite sad.”

Spandau Ballet in the early days

Looking back on their early days when he was a pop idol in Spandau Ballet, Hadley recalls happier times living in Dublin with the band in 1985.

“I loved Ireland,” he says. “We were there for seven-and-a-half months. Def Leppard were there as well and I remember us Spandau boys and the Def Leppard guys went round to Joe Elliott’s flat to watch Spinal Tap.

"That movie was a bit too close to home for the Def Leppards,” he laughs.

“I think we also blagged a helicopter ride to go and see Bruce Springsteen playing at Slane Castle that year.

"That was truly amazing, although my main memory from the day is spilling a pint of beer on my lovely white trousers. I’m a bit cack-handed, my wife says I’m a liability.”

We talk about Harry Styles headlining Slane this year, and Hadley reveals that he went to see Styles at Wembley Stadium —and was mobbed by mums.

“I went with my two youngest daughters and the stadium was full of kids,” Tony says. “I went to the bar and all of a sudden these older mums started coming up to me - ‘You’re Tony Hadley!’ and then they were all getting pictures. Then young girls started taking pictures of me and sending it to their mums.

Tony with our man Eddie Rowley

“I did I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2015 and some of the younger people know me from that. But I’ve always had a healthy attitude to fame, and as a band I think we handled it very well.

"I was never going to let it change my life. At the height of Spandau’s success I was still going to the pub with my mates and I lead a normal life. I’ve never led what you might think of as a pop star life.

“My friends that I hang out with today are still my friends from school. One friend I’ve known since he was four, and he came to a concert the other day.

"Where I live today in a little village, I’m nothing special. I’m Tony who goes away a lot and sings songs. I love it that way. I couldn’t think of anything worse than living in some type of celebrity bubble.”

Hadley has three grown up children with his first wife, Leonie, and two teenage girls with his second wife, Alison.

He says family is his number one priority these days. “I got married very young, I was 22, and I was a dad at 23 and, consequently, that all went wrong, my marriage broke up.

But I’m very friendly with my first wife. We get on great, actually. It’s always difficult isn’t it, but you got to be grown up about these things. My kids are great and I love them to bits.

“I consider myself very lucky. I have five beautiful kids, my wife, Ali, is a life saver, she’s fantastic and gorgeous. I love my mates, I go down the pub, I travel the world, I’m still doing what I love, I’m still living the dream and I’ve still got a lot of ambition.”

n TONY Hadley will play the Forever Young Festival at Palmerstown House Estate in Co Kildare on Saturday, July 15.