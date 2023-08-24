Tickets for second Fyre Festival selling out fast, despite hit Netflix doc on 2017 disaster

The website said the festival would take place around December 6, 2024 in the Caribbean, although no musical acts have been listed

Tickets for the a second Fyre Festival have been reportedly selling out fast, despite the fact the first one became the subject of a hit Netflix doc when it infamously descended into chaos.

Convicted fraudster Billy McFarland said he came up with the idea for a follow-up festival while in solitary confinement over the 2017 fiasco which was the subject of a Netflix documentary ‘FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened’.

The 31-year-old spent four years in prison after being convicted of defrauding investors out of millions of dollars for the first event festival that promised fans a ticket a luxury experience.

As it turned out, participants ended up sleeping in tents while eating cheese sandwiches as headlining acts like Blink-182 backed out as it fell apart

In an excited Instagram post announcing that tickets to the new festival were officially on sale, McFarland described the “absolute wildest journey to get here” that started during a seven-month stint in solitary confinement.

He explained during that time he wrote a 50-page plan to figure out how he would use "this interest and demand in Fyre and how I would take my ability to bring people from around the world together to make the impossible happen”.

He added that he wanted to find the "best partners in the world to allow me to be me while executing Fyre’s vision to the highest level".

"We spoke to people as far away as the Middle East and South America and ultimately we decided that Fyre Festival 2 is coming back to the Caribbean," he said.

Apparently organisers are "targeting" the festival for the end of 2024 and would be doing pop-ups and other events around the world until then.

"Guys, this is your chance to get in. This is everything I’ve been working towards. So let’s f------ go!" he declared.

In an update, McFarland claimed the first ticket drop had sold out, but promised” "This time we have incredible support. I’ll be doing what I love while working with the best logistical and infrastructure partners."

He added that the organisers "look forward to surprising the world alongside our partners as we build FYRE and FYRE Festival II into the island adventure of a lifetime."

According to Fox News, the ticket website showed that the first 100 pre-sale tickets for $499 had sold out on Tuesday and that the next 400 would be available for $799.

Then the prices would increase from between $1,199 to $7,999 for the last-chance pre-sale tickets as tickets get sold. Those interested were able to get on a waitlist.

The website said the festival would take place around December 6, 2024 in the Caribbean, although no musical acts have been listed.

A ticket gets the buyer into the 2024 festival as well as "VIP access to FYRE Events, Experiences, and Community" prior to the festival, of which, they said would consist at least four events.

Organisers were also selling festival gear on the website, including a $200 hoodie with the Fyre Festival logo on it.

McFarland in his announcement also claimed that he is planning a musical about the Fyre Festival.

A scene from the Netflix documentary

However, his Tuesday post created a wave of comments from people who remained sceptical of the idea.

"Are you going to payback all the people and families you literally destroyed after the last Fyre???" one person wrote.

Another said, "I do not know what’s more unbelievable… that he’s doing this again, or that there’s people out there that would actually fall for this again… either way, the next documentary on Netflix will be good!"

A third wrote, "Felony II coming soon for you Billy Boy."

However, Victoria Medvedenko (20) told the Washington Post that she and her boyfriend bought two of the first 100 tickets for $499 that sold out.

"I really don’t think Billy would want to go back to jail and he’s had a lot of time to think about it and prepare this time," she told the newspaper. "And I think the first time around it had a lot of potential. He just didn’t have enough time or the right mind-set."