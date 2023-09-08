Tickets for next year’s Electric Picnic festival sell out in less than an hour

Electric Picnic returns to Stradbally, Co. Laois next year from Friday 16th to Sunday 18th August with an increased capacity of 5,000.

Tickets for next year’s Electric Picnic festival sold faster than hot cakes when they went on sale this morning.

Loyalty tickets and General Admission tickets for Electric Picnic 2024 went on sale on Ticketmaster this morning at 9am.

Tickets for next year’s event were snapped up in under an hour by Electric Picnic fans. All General Admission, Family Camping and Campervan and Loyalty tickets are now sold out.

The lineup for Electric Picnic will be revealed next year.