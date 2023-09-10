The Wolfe Tones’ Brian Warfield wants apology from ‘abusive’ Joe Duffy and RTE

“Joe Duffy was very abusive and I think totally out of line”

Brian Warfield reveals that he intends to seek an apology from Joe Duffy and RTE after Duffy lambasted him and the group on a recent Live Line Show.

“Joe Duffy was very abusive and I think totally out of line,” Warfield says.

“To slur me on the airwaves and demonise me, telling me that I made money on the back of violence and death in the North…that is untrue.

Joe Duffy. Photo: Paul Sharp/Sharpix

“He should have been totally objective and he should know The Wolfe Tones after all these years.

"He said our music is rubbish. I put a lot of work into writing songs, orchestrating songs and everything like that.

“You might be able to say, ‘well, I don’t like that song,’ and that’s fine…but calling it rubbish is a total slur upon me and the group.”

The Wolfe Tones have their own brand of whiskey and Warfield adds that despite the row with Duffy he is considering sending him a bottle of their latest product, Celtic Symphony.

“You never know I might,” he laughs. “I don’t hold grudges against anybody.”