The Pretenders use south Dublin street as Glastonbury backdrop on set

Eagle-eyed Irish rock fans watching Glastonbury Festival spotted something familiar about the backdrop to The Pretenders’ set yesterday.

The band took to the stage in front of a photo of graffiti on a wall in the village of Dalkey, Co. Dublin.

Their upcoming album Relentless will also feature the same artwork.

The graffiti, found on a wall on Castle Street in Dalkey, was created by Irish artist Solus.

Thanks to Dave Grohl for joining The Pretenders at @glastonbury!



Frontwoman Chrissie Hynde was joined at the iconic music festival by Johnny Marr and Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl.

The crowd also erupted in cheers when Paul McCartney made a surprise appearance.

As the band closed out their set, Hynde went off-stage to offer a hug to The Beatles legend watching from the wings.

After chants from the crowd, McCartney arrived on stage to offer a wave and thumbs up.

The five-day festival has so far seen performances from Guns N’ Roses, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi and more.

Fans at the festival were also surprised by Rick Astley and Blossoms performing a set of covers from The Smiths.

Arctic Monkeys also made an appearance at the event.