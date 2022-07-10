The Coronas singer Danny O’Reilly says he has no ambitions to be a TV star despite landing RTE gig

“I’d rather be your man, the lead singer of The Coronas, than Danny O’Reilly a celebrity in my own right or an Irish TV personality,’ he says

ROCK singer Danny O’Reilly of The Coronas says he has no ambition to become a TV presenter and reveals the hit band’s plans to set off on a world tour.

Danny is currently co-presenting a new Friday night show, The Main Stage, with singer Erica Cody on RTE One television.

“I’d rather be your man, the lead singer of The Coronas, than Danny O’Reilly a celebrity in my own right or an Irish TV personality, that’s not what it’s about,” Danny tells Shuffle.

“When the TV show came along I literally would not have considered presenting anything else,” he says.

“Because it was a music show it felt like a good fit. We’ve been around for a while, so I know a lot of the acts and I thought I’d be able to bring something different to the interviews.”

Danny with Erica Cody

The Main Stage is a cross between former Channel 4 shows TFI Friday and The Tube and sees Danny introducing and interviewing a variety of Irish acts with Erica Cody.

“They purposely asked me and Erica because we hadn’t presented before. He didn’t want us to work with autocue, he wanted us to be natural, a fish out of water. He wanted to have that chaotic vibe and I think that definitely came across.

“It was a lot of fun and it definitely took me out of my comfort zone. Erica was brilliant as well and they encouraged us to get involved with the researchers when it came to questions for the acts.

"I didn’t think it was going to be easy, but it was more work than I thought.

"But I loved the challenge and I am very happy with how it all turned out.

“It’s like putting out an album…we love it, we’re proud of it. Then you put it out into the world and people might love it, people might hate it, you just don’t know. It’s out of your control, but as long as we’re proud of it that’s the main thing.

However, Danny says he’s now concentrating full-time on The Coronas. “It's great to be back now focusing on The Coronas because we have a busy few months ahead, with a new album coming out in October. We’ll be dropping a song from the album every six weeks. We’re also going on a world tour, which I’m excited for. It takes in Australia, America and Europe from the end of September to Christmas.”

The Coronas are heading for 20 years in the music business, and Danny says they’re proud of their longevity. “I think people have grown with us,” he reflects. “We are a different band to when we started. We were a student band singing about different things and our crowd has sort of grown up with us.

“We’ve always tried to just be honest in our music and I think people appreciate that we are developing a little bit. We have evolved enough that people haven’t got sick of us.”

Danny admits that the band considered calling it a day when guitarist Dave McPhillips announced he was quitting the band.

“It was Conor who said, ‘This is a new chapter, this could be a fresh start, we could take things a slightly different way,’ as opposed to clinging to the ropes with one member down.

“So instead of making it about the three of us, we opened up and got our talented musician mates involved. We play live with Lar from All Tvvins, Cian MacSweeney from True Tides, my sister, Roisin, and we’ve had Sorcha from Walking On Cars as part of the family as well.”

Danny played for Dublin. ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan — © ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

A former Dublin Minor footballer, Danny is one of the current Electric Ireland GAA Minor Championships ambassadors.

“I’m really proud of my days playing the for the Dublin minors, it was great times and the work ethic involved really stood to me when we decided to go full-time with The Coronas,” he adds.