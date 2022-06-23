The Chemical Brothers reschedule Cork gig due to ‘multiple’ Covid cases

“In almost 30 years of touring, this is the first show we have ever missed.”

The Chemical Brothers have cancelled their concert at Cork’s Musgrave Park this evening due to “multiple cases of Covid.”

The British electronic music duo, whose names are Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons, were due to perform at the rugby stadium on Thursday night, accompanied by special guests Kettama and James Holroyd.

The gig was originally due to take place in June 2020 but was postponed to June 2022 because of the pandemic.

They announced that the show would not be going ahead on Wednesday night after some members of the group and crew tested positive for the virus.

And on Thursday morning, The Chemical Brothers confirmed that Covid was the cause of the cancellation in a social media statement.

“This frustrating decision was not taken lightly, and we apologise sincerely for the disappointment, which we very much share,” the DJs said.

“Ireland has always been a very special place for us to play and we are aware how many times this particular show has had to be postponed due to Covid.

“In almost 30 years of touring, this is the first show we have ever missed.”

Promotion agency MCD said that a new date for The Chemical Brothers’ concert in Cork will be announced for 2023 soon.

Ticketholders for the Musgrave Park gig will have the option of getting a refund or holding on to their tickets to be used at the rescheduled gig.