Texas announce major outdoor summer show at Dublin’s Trinity College

Tickets for the Scottish band go on sale this Friday morning

TEXAS are the latest big act to announce an outdoor show at Dublin’s Trinity College next Summer, with tickets for the Scottish band going on sale on Friday morning.

The Sharleen Spiterri fronted group sold out Dublin’s 3Olympia earlier this year and now follow up with their Summer outdoor show in the capital on Monday June 26.

Tickets from €59.90 including booking fees on sale on Friday at 9am via Ticketmaster.ie

Other shows also already announced for outdoors at Trinity next Summer include War on Drugs (June 27), Bastille (June 28) and Roisin Murphy (July 2)

Inspired by the Wim Wenders classic , ‘Paris, Texas’ , Texas were formed in Glasgow, Scotland in 1987 by singer Sharleen Spiteri and bassist Johnny McElhone and had a global hit with their debut single, “ I Don’t Want A Lover’ in 1989, drawn from the critically acclaimed record, ‘Southside’ .

In 1997, the band released “White on Blonde” which spawned the massive hits “Halo”, “Black Eyed Boy” and “Say What You Want” which they also memorably did a version of with Method Man from the Wu Tang Clan. In the following year, “The Hush” was released which featured the well renowned tracks “In Our Lifetime” and “Summer Son”.

Thereafter, The Greatest Hits was released in 2000 which is where you can find the famous tracks "In Demand" and "Inner Smile". In the decade that followed, the band released two more albums - including the top three hit Sleep which featured Paul Buchanan and Peter Kay - before coming back in 2012 with “The Conversation”. The lead track of the same name was a massive success around Europe.

Texas released their 9th studio album, Jump On Board in April 2017 to widespread critical acclaim and commercial success, and spawning the international hits ‘Let’s Work It Out’, and ‘ Tell That Girl’. The videos for these starred Thierry Henry and “The Hound” from Game of Thrones. To date, the band have sold over 40 million albums. "Hi" is the 10th album from the band and was released on May 28th 2021. It includes the singles ‘Hi’ (feat Wu Tang Clan) and ‘Mr Haze’.