Taylor Swift announces extra Dublin date for 2024 Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has announced an extra Dublin date for her Eras Tour next year.

The ‘Blank Space’ hitmaker will be now be playing the Aviva Stadium on a third date, June 30.

She had already announced she would be playing there on June 28 and 29 next year.

Tickets for the first two dates are to go on sale on July 13, while tickets for the new dates will go on sale on July 20.

She has also announced extra dates in the UK, as well as that Paramore’s Hayley Williams will be supporting her.

The star will play multiple dates in the UK and Ireland, also visiting Madrid, Lyon, Zurich and other European cities.