Swiftie fans prepare for roller-coaster ride to get tickets to Taylor Swift’s Dublin gigs

The musician will bring her Eras Tour to the Aviva Stadium on Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29, next year

Irish Taylor Swift fans are preparing for a Hunger Games-style battle for tickets to the singer’s Dublin gigs from tomorrow morning.

The musician will bring her Eras Tour to the Aviva Stadium on Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29, 2024 and tickets are due to go on sale from next week.

Ticketmaster is expecting more demand than tickets available for Swift’s first Irish concerts since her Reputation Stadium Tour in Croke Park back in 2018.

And to prepare for the anticipated struggle for tickets due to limited availability, the entertainment company is rolling out a unique but complicated booking system.

Taylor Swift fans – known as ‘Swifties’ - were invited to register to get access to ticket sales by Friday 23 June “to filter out buyers looking to resell tickets and prioritise genuine fans”.

However, registration does not guarantee access to the sale or tickets.

Only a limited number of fans will get access to the sale, which will then work on a first-come, first-served basis.

From tomorrow, Wednesday 5 July, those who registered will receive an email stating if they have been chosen to take part in the sale or if they will be placed on the waitlist.

Those selected to purchase tickets will receive two text messages the afternoon before ticket sales begin at 10am on Thursday 13 July.

The messages will include timing details and a link to where the sale will take place as well as a unique access code. These codes are non-transferable and should not be shared with others.

On the morning of 13 July, Ticketmaster recommends that those who received a code should log into their account in advance of the sale and ensure that credit card details are up to date for a faster checkout.

Fans are advised to click the link they were sent to gain access to the sale, where they will then be invited to enter their unique code.

Delays are expected after this step and fans may experience a longer wait time than usual but should not refresh the page during this time.

Tickets are limited to four per purchase. When completing the transaction, fans are advised to remain within the browser window as opening multiple tabs to buy tickets may result in errors.

Those who are placed on the waiting list may be moved off the list any time after Thursday 13 July at 10am.

Fans who are moved off the waiting list will receive two text messages containing their access code details and where to access the relevant sale.

Additionally, a pre-sale for the two Dublin dates will take place on Monday, 10 July for fans who registered in the UK & Ireland pre-order offer for Swift’s most recent album Midnights last year.

Similar to the general sale, these fans will receive an email with further instructions if they are selected to take part in the sale.

As for ticket pricing, it is currently unknown how much a seat at Swift’s Aviva Stadium gigs next summer will set you back.

For the US leg of the Eras Tour, tickets were priced between $49 (€45) and $449 (€411) but many Swifties ended up paying hundreds more than face value due to problems with Ticketmaster’s re-selling platform.

TikTok user @tarazambra suggested that prices will likely be cheaper than her American gigs but more expensive than tickets to her Croke Park concerts five years ago.

“In terms of pricing, nobody actually knows what it will be. I think it will be less than American prices but it will probably be less but will probably be more than what (the Reputation Stadium Tour) was,” she said.

“My (Reputation Stadium Tour) tickets were right on the floor at the front and they were €150. That was in Croke Park and Croke Park is bigger than the Aviva is, but I still think she’s going to fill the whole floor for the Aviva. I’m not sure if she’s going to do standing at the back or not.”

The TikTok user also believes that Swift may add another Dublin date to her tour, as there are gaps in her schedule either side of the two Aviva Stadium concerts.

“In terms of dates, we already got a Friday and a Saturday for Dublin. I think we’re potentially going to get another date, if not two. I think definitely one more and it will probably be the 30 (of June) which is the Sunday.”