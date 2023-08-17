Surviving band member from Miami Showband to challenge legal ruling on 1975 massacre

‘There were no survivors of the Miami Showband, because the lives we had were gone’

The minibus in which the Miami Showband were ambushed four miles from Newry

The last official picture of The Miami before the explosion which killed three of its members; (left to right) Brian McCoy, Fran O’Toole, Des Lee, Stephen Travers, Tony Geraghty and Ray Miller, sitting

TWO weeks ago, fans of The Miami Showband recalled the shocking events of July 31, 1975, when three members of the group were shot dead on their way home to Dublin after playing at a dance in the North.

It’s an anniversary that is etched in the minds of people who were around when what has become known as The Miami Showband Massacre happened 48 years ago.

Only two of the five band members, Stephen Travers and Des Lee, survived the horrific slaughter after being left for dead by members of a UVF loyalist paramilitary group.

“There’s always a lot of activity by the public on social media about it when the anniversary occurs every year, but for me every day is an anniversary of that night,” Stephen Travers tells the Sunday World.

“It just doesn’t go away and it affects your life completely. A friend of mine who watched the Netflix documentary (on the Miami Showband killings) said, ‘You were very lucky to survive’. And my answer to him was, ‘Well, I didn’t.’ There were no survivors because the lives that we had were gone. All the aspirations that we had were all gone, wiped out.

“There were so many bands across the country that were offering me jobs before that happened. After that happened, a lot of them wanted me to play on their records, but none of them wanted me to be on the stage with them because I reminded an audience, who was out for a good time, of the most dreadful thing that ever happened to musicians.

“The word stigma is often used, but I say, ‘no, it’s not a stigma, it’s a stigmata.’ ‘Miami Showband massacre survivors’ is all Des and I ever were after that. We have been nailed to that cross for all our lives.”

The funeral of victim Fran O’Toole in Bray, Co Wicklow

Stephen, who heard his band mates pleading for their lives before being mercilessly shot that night, is currently embroiled in a new legal battle with the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) and the Victims Payment Board (VPB) over compensation.

The bass guitarist says his personality was completely changed by the atrocity. “I was diagnosed about six or seven years ago with Enduring Personality Change, something I had never heard of. Basically, you go into an incident one person and come out another person. The psychiatrist said, ‘It is so intense it changes you completely.’

“My wife Anne said ‘I learned to live with and love a different person.’ Without her I wouldn’t be here today. She was only 21 at the time.

“I often say, ‘I married my guardian angel.’ She keeps my feet firmly on the ground. She would stay awake all night long when it first happened in case my breathing would stop. But she never mollycoddled me or let me use anything as a crutch. She’s just a great, great woman.”

Stephen was just 24 when The Miami killings happened, taking the lives of singer Fran O’Toole (29), Tony Geraghty (23) and Brian McCoy (23).

It later emerged that the bogus British army checkpoint outside Newry was made up of UDR soldiers and members of terrorist group the UVF.

As the band members stood beside their van, two UVF men attempted to plant a bomb inside it, with the intention that it would explode as The Miami continued their journey to Dublin.

The extremists were trying to portray the hugely popular showband as Republican bomb-smugglers working on behalf of the IRA.

The bomb went off prematurely, and Des Lee was blown across a ditch ending up face down in the grass, where he pretended to be dead.

Stephen was shot and seriously wounded, but he survived by pretending to be dead as he lay beside the body of his pal Brian McCoy.

In December 2021, Stephen says he reluctantly agreed to an out-of-court settlement of £425,000 (€500,000) in the Belfast High Court with the Ministry of Defence and the Police Service of Northern Ireland regarding his claim over suspected collusion with the loyalist terrorist murderers.

He was unhappy that there was no admission of liability attached to the settlement.

However, when Stephen then sought compensation from the Victims Payment Board, a body set up to determine compensation applications for victims of the Troubles, he says he was awarded a “paltry sum” because of the previous “compensation”.

Stephen has now launched a legal challenge to this ruling. He says: “The MOD told the Victims Payment Board that I received compensation. But I am disputing that I received compensation from the State. I received a settlement payment, but it was settled without admission of liability.

“Settled without admission of liability means that any payment you get is a discretionary payment, it’s not compensation. If they are now saying it’s compensation, then they are admitting liability and we’ll go back into court with them. They can’t have it both ways.

“So we have appealed the payment and are now waiting on an appeal hearing.”

Stephen Travers is currently writing a book called The Bass Player, his personal account of the massacre and its impact on his life. It will be published before the 50th anniversary of the killings.