Snow Patrol set to rock Irish seaside town after Gary Lightbody given Freedom of City

Bangor boy Lightbody will join bandmates for a huge summer special when then they take the stage at the coastal city’s marina.

The end of August show coincides with the frontman being granted freedom of his home city.

To mark the occasion the global superstars will play a triumphant and emotional gig in the shadow of the McKee clock on the seafront with the marina providing a spectacular backdrop.

The show is scheduled for August 31 the day after Lightbody heads to Bangor Castle to have the freedom of the borough conferred on him – the first time the council’s highest honour has been conferred on an individual.

The show will be on a much smaller scale than the band’s record breaking appearances at the city’s Ward Park over the years.

More than 40,000 flocked to three sell-out concerts – the 2022 version will be a more intimated acoustic set as part of the city’s Open House Festival.

Announcing the gig, Lightbody said he was looking forward to the occasion.

“I was born and grew up in the borough and though I may have wandered for a few years I made my home back in Bangor again.

“Johnny, Nathan and myself are really looking forward to playing on Bangor seafront for the very first time. It will be great craic.

“This town – indeed newly minted city – has been part of me and always will be. I do still mourn Paul’s chippie on the seafront though.”

Ards and North Down Mayor Karen Douglas said it will be a special occasion for one of the city’s favourite sons.

“He’s an international name, but his most and loved by the people of Bangor,” she said.

“They will join in extending heartfelt congratulations on receiving this award and grateful thanks for everything he does for our local community.”