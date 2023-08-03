Sligo Mayor calls for new refugee housing unit to be named after Sinead O’Connor

Cllr Declan Bree said the late singer was a champion for the “marginalised and persecuted.”

Sligo’s Mayor, Cllr Declan Bree is proposing that the area in Doorly Park where 22 modular homes have been constructed for Ukrainian refugees, be called ‘Sinead O’Connor Place’ to honour the memory of the singer and activist who passed away last week.

The refugees recently moved into the modular units which were constructed by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.

Speaking to ‘The Sligo Champion’, Cllr Bree said, “Sinead O’ Connor was an outstanding artist and a compassionate and caring activist who won the hearts of people worldwide.

“Her steadfastness and her unwavering resolve in campaigning over the years for the marginalised and persecuted has been reflected in the outpouring of admiration, love and sadness we have witnessed over the past number of days.

“She was an extremely courageous woman who was unapologetic for speaking out about the abuse and the oppression of women and girls by Catholic institutions and clerics, about the Magdalene laundries where women were incarcerated, about Industrial Schools, about mental illness, about homelessness, sexism, homophobia and racism.

The recently completed modular housing scheme at Doorly Park, Sligo.

“Her goodness, her decency her compassion and her activism came from her own experiences in life.

“A consistent anti-racist, in January this year she dedicated the ‘Choice Music Award’ she had received, to every refugee in Ireland.

“You’re very welcome in Ireland. I love you very much and I wish you happiness,” she said.

“In this context I believe it would be fitting to honour and remember her by naming the new 22 unit modular home development “Sinead O’Connor Place”.

“While a small number of people have complained about accommodation being provided for refugees we must not allow racist elements to redirect the legitimate anger people feel over the housing crisis onto those fleeing war and persecution.

Councillor Declan Bree, Mayor of the Borough District of Sligo.

“We really need to highlight the fact that the abject failure of the government to provide adequate housing for our citizens is not the fault of refugees.

“The reason we have a housing disaster is that successive Governments have handed housing delivery over to the market - to private developers, speculators and to investor funds.

“But the market does not deliver housing to meet actual housing need. The market only builds when it can make a sufficient profit.

“In addition, it has to be pointed out that Ireland currently has 163,000 vacant houses, with 3,954 of them located in Sligo.

“This is absolutely unacceptable in the midst of a housing crisis and it’s a matter which the government needs to tackle as a matter of urgency.

“As I have pointed out on numerous occasions, it is unjust and immoral to have people on the housing waiting list, living in overcrowded conditions or in hostels when there are so many houses lying vacant.

“That is why I and other activists have been continuously lobbying and campaigning for a rights-based housing system and a referendum to insert the Right to Housing in our Constitution.” said Cllr Bree .

Cllr Bree has confirmed that his proposal to name the development “Sinead O’Connor Place” must be submitted to the Placenames Committee for consideration in advance of any decision being taken by the council.