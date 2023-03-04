Singer Aimee says losing her mum to cancer changed ‘every single aspect’ of her life

IRISH pop sensation Aimee reveals that the power of positivity is driving her career and helping her to hit her goals.

And the young Dubliner, back with another original song, Hurt Like Hell, says that it was losing her mum to cancer in 2018 at the age of 56 that gave her a different outlook on life.

“That changed my life, I haven’t been the same person since the day she was diagnosed,” Aimee tells Shuffle.

“Every single aspect of my life is different. I act different, I think different.

"It’s always ‘tomorrow is just never guaranteed’ and it’s so important to appreciate the people around you when you have them, and appreciate the fact that you can walk and breathe air and you’re getting up every day and you can laugh and sing.”

Aimee believes that her mum is still guiding her. “She has given me many signs,” she says, then jokes:

“Now, I’d like her to do more...maybe have a word with Beyonce about a duet. ‘Yeah Mam, call over to one of her relatives up there and sort that out please.’”

Her mother, Tina, was a choreographer who ran Back Street Dance Studio in Swords.

“Mam set up the school and it’s still running,” Aimee says.

“Mam was absolutely mad and I’m every piece of her. Anytime I go to see her brothers or sisters they’re like, ‘Jesus Christ, you are just like a reincarnation of your mam!’”

Aimee has already “ticked a lot of things off my bucket list and achieved my goals” by performing at the 3Arena and Electric Picnic and on her own Irish tour.

“I definitely believe in writing goals, manifestations and working towards them,” she says.

“I’ve been working in the industry since I was 16, which is over 10 years, and I still have the same passion. I said to my sister the other day, ‘I actually don’t think I’ve ever loved music more.’

"As the years go on, and because I’m songwriting so much, it’s almost like I’m falling in love with different parts of music each year.

“There’s never been a doubt in my mind that I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing.

"My first EP came out the exact first day that Leo came on TV and told us that we were locking down, so it couldn’t have been worse timing.

"But I just had to make the most of it. I didn’t stop songwriting, I was part of the Irish Women In Harmony project, I did a good few virtual shows and TV things, so I kept myself busy.

"You have to face these things head on and do your best.”

Showbiz is full of knockbacks, but Aimee says she quickly moves on. “I think because I grew up as a dancer and attending auditions, my parents always taught us ‘ok, on to the next one!’

"So I don’t really live my life in fear of being dropped or not getting a job.

Aimee believes in the power of positivity

“I live a very grateful life. I have my health, I have a roof over my head, I’m getting up every day and my full-time job is music, so my life is not too hard.

“If you are in the industry of entertainment you love a challenge and it’s strangely enjoyable.

"You live on your wits, we don’t like to be comfortable. It’s an adrenaline-driven business. I’ve tried out the normal jobs and it’s just not for me.

“When I was a teenager I was working four jobs at once, waitressing in a restaurant, working in a bar, in a clothes shop, doing retail.

“I’ve been a dance teacher and choreographer. I tried it all, but nothing gives me the satisfaction or the buzz as much as music does.”

Aimeesays her latest single, Hurt Like Hell, is an empowerment song about break up. “I want it to be a song that gives people back their mojo,” she adds.

AIMEE’s new song, Hurt Like Me, is out now. She will perform at Against Homelessness in aid of Focus Ireland at Dublin’s 3Olympia on Friday, May 26.