Sinéad O’Connor funeral: Mourners to line streets of Bray today in final farewell

Locals expressed gratitude that the singer’s family gave them the chance to say goodbye

Floral tributes to Sinéad O'Connor are left outside her former home in Bray, Co Wicklow. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Mourners will gather along the seafront in Bray, Co Wicklow today to bid a final farewell to singer Sinéad O’Connor.

The firebrand performer’s funeral cortege will travel from one end of the Strand Road to the other – passing her former home along the way – before it continues to a private family burial.

In a statement, O’Connor’s family shared details of the arrangements and thanked the people of Bray for their kindness.

Drone shows large Sinéad O’Connor tribute sign on Bray Head prior to singer's funeral

“People will have an opportunity to pay their final respects to Sinéad O’Connor when her funeral cortege will progress along the seafront in Bray, past the home that she lived in for 15 years, Montobello, Strand Road in Bray, Co Wicklow,” it read.

“The route will begin at the Harbour Bar end of Strand Road and continue along the seafront to the other end of Strand Road, where Sinéad and her family will continue on to a private burial.

“Sinéad loved living in Bray and the people in it. With this procession, her family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love for her from the people of Co Wicklow and beyond, since she left last week, to go to another place.

“Gardaí have asked that people gather, if they would like to say a last goodbye to Sinéad, from 10.30am along the Bray seafront.”

A garda spokesperson said: “In keeping with her family’s wishes, following a private service members of the public will be able to pay their respects and are asked to gather at the Strand Road/promenade area between 11.30am and 12.30pm.”

A number of road closures are expected as the procession continues along the Strand Road.

People are advised to use public transport as there is limited car parking at the seafront.

“It is expected that the funeral procession will stop briefly in this area at some stage between these times,” the spokesperson added.

“As there is limited parking on the seafront, An Garda Síochána are advising people to use public transport if possible as the DART can bring people right to this location.

“It is expected road closures will be in place from 11.30am to 12.30pm in the Strand Road/promenade area and all other traffic will be diverted onto the Adelaide Road. Gardaí will be in attendance and, if needed, further rolling road closures may be put in place.”

Local councillor Erika Doyle said people are expected to travel from across the country to pay their respects to O’Connor.

She said flowers and handwritten tributes continue to be placed in front of the singer’s former home as the community remembers the star who lived there for so many years.

“There is a huge sense of gratitude here to her family that we are allowed to be part of her final journey,” Ms Doyle said. ”We have such a meaningful connection with Sinéad and [are] so happy that we get to mind her on that journey.”