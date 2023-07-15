Showband legend Paddy Cole opens up about battle with an incurable cancer

Showband icon Paddy Cole reveals his 14-month battle with incurable cancer as he returns to radio

SHOWBAND legend Paddy Cole today speaks of his 14-month battle with an incurable cancer and says: “I miss playing music now, but I’m just happy to be alive.”

The sax player, whose signature tune is King of the Swingers, had been enjoying an active professional and private life when he received the shock diagnosis last year.

Despite being in his early 80s, at the time Paddy was still like a teenager, performing at live shows in Ireland and on trips abroad, and playing his beloved rounds of golf with pals.

Cole was also famous for his sunny disposition and, even if there were troubles in his life, he also kept what he described as “the sunny side out.”

A young Paddy Cole

Back then, Paddy spoke about his philosophy of life, saying: “You don’t stop because you get old, you get old because you stop.”

And the veteran performer said he was living by American actor Clint Eastwood’s motto: “Don’t let the old man in.”

However, last summer cancer suddenly forced him off the road as an entertainer — and off the fairways of golf courses where he was a familiar figure.

As we chat over coffee in one of his favourite haunts — Gleesons pub on Booterstown Avenue in south Co Dublin — Paddy tells the Sunday World how the diagnosis turned his world upside down.

“It was very tough,” Paddy says. “Suddenly there were a lot of changes in my life.

“I haven’t played golf since I was diagnosed, I haven’t played music, I haven’t gone on holidays… all those little things that you take for granted before.

Our man Eddie Rowley with Paddy Cole this week

“I miss playing music now. I was enjoying playing the few concerts that I was doing when (promoter) George Hunter would organise them.”

Paddy pauses for a few moments, reflects, and then adds: “But all those things, especially playing golf or going on holidays, they’re suddenly not as important as you thought they were before.

“Now the whole object of the exercise is to get yourself well and survive.”

Never the sort to wallow in self-pity — he still has his “sunny side” intact, warmly greeting customers in Gleesons with a big smile during our interview — Paddy points out that he is grateful to have enjoyed a long life with few health issues.

And the 83-year-old icon says he has been reminded of this fact while receiving treatment for his cancer. “I’ve had a good innings,” he admits.

“When I’m in the hospital for my treatment I see a lot of young people and it’s hard to see them coming in and being treated for cancer. I suppose in that respect I was lucky enough over the years.

“I always kept myself active, and even still I go for a little walk every day in Herbert Park (near his home in Dublin’s Ballsbridge) just to try and keep mobile. You could get into a habit of sitting in the corner and doing nothing.

“I meet some good friends from showbusiness and a few other friends that I have outside the business. I meet them for a cup of coffee and that’s good therapy for myself to sit talking to these guys.

Paddy with his sax

“Hunter and (comedian) Noel V. Ginnity organised a load of fellas from showbusiness for a get-together in Gleesons and we had a great time telling yarns and a few lies, the usual story,” he laughs.

“Ginnity was telling everybody that ‘Paddy Cole is going from stent to stent,’ because I got a few stents in some years ago for blocked arteries.”

Although his cancer battle continues, Paddy reveals that he is now feeling strong enough to go back on the airwaves where he was presenting the hugely popular Paddy Cole Show on Sunshine Radio before his illness.

Paddy in the radio studio

Since last year, presenter and producer Joe Harrington has filled in for Paddy, but from this morning the man himself is back in the hot seat presenting The Paddy Cole Hour from 9am to 10am, featuring a mix of music from movies and musicals, plus the big band sounds, classic hits and comedy.

“I’ve had treatment for a year and a few months now under Prof John Crown and all the fantastic staff at St Vincent’s Hospital,” Paddy says.

“Professor Crown was happy with the last scan that they did and I’m feeling much better than I was a year ago.

“While the cancer I have is incurable, the object of the exercise is to contain it and that seems to be working. And it’s a great boost to be able to do my Sunshine show again.”

n THE Paddy Cole Hour is on Sunshine 106.8 on Sundays from 9am-10am.