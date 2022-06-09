Shane MacGowan and wife post emotional birthday tribute to Johnny Depp as he turns 59

The Pogues legend and his wife, Victoria, have been vocal supporters of the actor during his recent high-profile trial

Shane MacGowan's and his wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, have paid an emotional tribute to actor 'exquisite' Johnny Depp on Instagram as he celebrates his 59th birthday.

The Pogues legend and his wife are close pals of the Hollywood star and they were vocal supporters of Depp during his recent defamation case with Amber Heard.

Last week, the Sunday World revealed how Victoria Mary Clarke partied with Johnny Depp in Scotland following the verdict in a US court.

It comes after Depp sued former partner Amber Heard for defamation over a 2018 article she wrote in the Washington Post, which his lawyers said falsely accused him of physically and sexually abusing her.

On Instagram today, Victoria and Shane posted a birthday tribute to the Pirates of the Caribbean star - describing him as a "wonderful friend".

Victoria wrote: "It’s a beautiful thing to get to know someone who can always make you smile and feel good about life, someone who always supports your creative endeavours and encourages you and inspires you and makes you feel that life is beautiful and fun and exciting and helps you to believe in the greatness and kindness and goodness of humanity."

She added: " For me and Shane this guy is a wonderful friend and a constant inspiration and a whole lot of fun Happy birthday to the effervescent and exquisite Johnny Depp."

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Johnny was in Ireland in February when he attended Dublin's Lighthouse cinema for a showing of the Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan.

Shane's only interview about the Depp/Heard case has been with the Sunday World.

"He would never hit a woman," he told us.

Johnny Depp with Jeff Beck and Shane MacGowan's partner Victoria Mary Clarke

The Pogues star exclusively told the Sunday World he was "dumbfounded" at accusations by Heard that the actor used to beat her.

"I know Johnny and he's a gentleman, he's a great guy," stressed Shane (64). "He would never raise a hand to a woman, never mind hit a woman. He would never do anything like that."

Depp lost a libel action in London last year against Heard, but Victoria said this week she and Shane were delighted over his victory in Washington.

Taking to Instagram shortly after the verdict was reached, Victoria shared a photo of the Hollywood star and said: "This is just SO ABSOLUTELY BRILLIANT!!!!!!! There are no words to express our excitement and gratitude.

"We have been praying and praying for this for years and to finally see justice is thrilling beyond measure!!! Well done to everyone involved and well done to everyone who stood by him no matter what!!! #justiceforjohnnydepp."

Pogues frontman Shane also shared the post on his own Instagram account.