Shakira explains why she was in an ambulance days before split from Gerard Piqué

Fans of the Hips Don’t Lie singer became concerned when she was snapped looking tearful while sitting in the passenger seat of the emergency vehicle near her home in Barcelona last week.

Shakira has finally addressed the viral photos of her in an ambulance that emerged after announcing that she had split from her partner Gerard Piqué.

Fans of the Hips Don’t Lie singer became concerned when she was snapped looking tearful while sitting in the passenger seat of the emergency vehicle near her home in Barcelona last week.

La Liga footballer Gerard and Shakira’s mum Nidia del Carmen Ripoll Torrado were also spotted standing outside.

The 45-year-old has since taken to Twitter to give an explanation for the photos and revealed they were taken after her dad had a “bad fall”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Sharing a photo with her dad, she tweeted: “Guys, I’m getting a lot of concern that I was seen in an ambulance in Barcelona recently.”

“I just wanted to let you know that those photos are from last weekend (the 28th), when my dad unfortunately had a bad fall and I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering now.

“Please do send all your best wishes his way and thank you all as always for all of your love and support.”

The Colombian musician announced that she and Gerard had split this week after almost 12 years together.

The couple began dating in 2011 after meeting at the 2010 World Cup and share two sons together, Milan (nine) and Sasha (7).

Shakira confirmed the news of their split in a statement, writing: “We regret to confirm that we are separating.

“We ask for privacy at this moment for the wellbeing of our children, who are our maximum priority.

“Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect,” she added.

Spanish news outlet El Periodico reported that the pair went their separate ways after the Barcelona FC footballer was unfaithful to the singer, born Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll.

A journalist at the publication, Laura Fa said: “The singer has caught him with another and they are going to separate.”

El Periodico has also reported that the footballer has moved out of the family home and is living in a pad in Barcelona.