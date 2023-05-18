S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole’s cause of death revealed
The founding member of the 1990s pop group was found dead at his home in Dorset on April 6 aged 46
No inquest is to be held into the death of S Club 7 member Paul Cattermole because he died of “natural causes”, a coroner has confirmed.
The founding member of the 1990s pop group was found dead at his home in Dorset on April 6 aged 46.
A spokeswoman for Dorset Coroner’s Office said: “We confirm that Mr Cattermole died from natural causes and our investigations have concluded.
“As his death was from natural causes there will be no inquest.”
Read more
Mr Cattermole’s death came as the band was reforming for a 25th anniversary reunion tour which fellow member Hannah Spearritt recently confirmed she would now not be joining.
The band has since rebranded as S Club.
Following Mr Cattermole’s death, the band posted on Twitter: “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul.
“There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.
“We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.
“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us.”
Today's Headlines
smoked out | Revenue seize drugs and contraband cigs worth more than €780k in Dublin and Shannon
Tender tubs | Late Late host Ryan Tubridy sends heart warming message to his mum after accident
sex offences | Co Antrim woman facing schoolboy sex charges has case sent to Crown Court
PIC EXCLUSIVE | Cowardly coke dealer caught on camera attacking woman ‘finds God’ ahead of court hearing
'vile' | Family of young boy injured in Navan attack shared online say they are ‘horrified’
Big mouth | Ex Smiths singer Morrissey mouths off after Dublin flight is diverted to Shannon
son of fraud | Man arrested on suspicion of scamming older people by pretending to be a priest
RIP | S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole’s cause of death revealed
Wed Flag | ‘Toxic’ marriages damage health more than smoking or drinking, study says
Latest | ‘I know what it's like not to be the popular kid in school’ - Taoiseach responds to Navan incident