‘RTE wouldn’t give us a discount, it was an abuse of power’ – Pat Egan slams broadcaster

Panto promoters hit out at national broadcaster for making it costly and difficult to advertise shows

Top Irish promoter Pat Egan has slammed RTÉ for failing to flag what he claims is an estimated €1 MILLION hidden cost that drives up their losses at shambles production Toy Show The Musical to an eye-watering €3.2 million.

Impresario Egan, who has promoted concerts for super league stars such as Elton John, Bob Marley and Eric Clapton, also hit out at the national broadcaster for unfair competition.

Egan, who has been running Dublin’s Olympia Theatre Christmas panto for the past 18 years, said that if he had booked the same amount of advertising on RTÉ that the station gave to their Toy Show musical, it would have cost him €1 million.

“We couldn’t get an advert on the telly anytime in December unless we were prepared to pay out €12,000 (per ad), but because their show was in-house they could do saturation ads,” Pat tells the Sunday World.

“Even if we got down on our hands and knees RTÉ wouldn’t give us any kind of a discount, and that was certainly an abuse of power. They are supposed to be a public service broadcaster.

Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Toy Show

“The value of their advertising would have hit a million easily in terms of the RTÉ advertising rate and they shouldn’t be allowed to use their own time to promote their own shows because it’s supposed to be a free market. It’s not a free market when it comes to that kind of stuff.”

Although other panto and show promoters such as Alan Hughes complained to the media last year about the unfair competition from RTÉ and their Toy Show musical, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission this week told the Sunday World that they didn’t receive an official complaint.

“We complained among ourselves,” Pat Egan says. “We probably knew we weren’t going to get anywhere with it. Even though the Toy Show didn’t sell a lot of tickets (11,044) it did take from us, and probably a little bit from the Gaiety panto.

“We sell close to 40,000 tickets in the Olympia, and in a good year we do over that. Last year was down 20 per cent and some of that may have gone to the Toy Show The Musical.”

Panto producer Alan Hughes this week told how he spent €40,000 on RTÉ advertising his show last year “and they were playing their ad against my ad…and I was furious. It was bad competition rules.” He is currently in dispute with RTÉ over payment.

Pat Egan also said that there was no fair play when it came to giving his panto a slot on The Late Late Show, where the Toy Show musical was heavily promoted.

“I’ve been doing the panto 18 years and we have tried continually to get something on to The Late Late Toy Show for the panto,” Pat says. “We’ve never got anything in all those years, but there was no problem for Toy Show The Musical getting time on it. That’s just unfair.”

So why does Egan think Toy Show The Musical flopped? “It didn’t work because the show had no history or tradition or success and therefore you are selling a blank and that’s very difficult,” Pat says.

Panto promoter Alan Hughes

“Ryan Tubridy didn’t want to be involved, but I don’t think it would have made a lot of difference in terms of people going to it because he’s not a performing person. He’s good at the Toy Show, but he’s not an artist as such.

“Musicals are renowned for losing money…98 out of every 100 lose a fortune. Anybody putting on a musical has to know the pitfalls. There were no hit songs, there were no stars, there was no track record, so it didn’t make any sense.”