RTE legend Dave Fanning apologises for ‘poor taste’ Christy Dignam comments

"Comments were right, I was wrong - it was bad,” Dave Fanning has said

The cortege makes its way through the crowd lined street at a farewell gathering to the late Christy Dignam. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Veteran DJ Dave Fanning has apologised to the family of Christy Dignam for his “ill-timed” comments on the Aslan singer’s career.

The 2FM legend had come under fire after for saying that Dignam “blew” his image by turning to heroin.

Speaking on Claire Byrne’s RTÉ Radio One show last week, Fanning said the Finglas singer’s career went “downhill” after he turned to drugs to deal with being a victim of sexual abuse.

But now, Fanning has apologised for his earlier comments after being criticised on social media for the last week.

The Aslan frontman died at his home on Tuesday, aged 63, after a decade-long battle with cancer.

Writing on Twitter, Fanning said: “I listened back to my bit on the radio about Christy Dignam feeling that it wasn’t perhaps as bad as some comments have made out.

"Comments were right, I was wrong - it was bad. I was trying to highlight some deeper issues in Ireland during the eighties and I totally missed the mark. Incredibly ill-timed and poor taste.

"I really didn’t intend to come across that way.”

Fanning also paid tribute to Christy as a person – describing him as a gentleman.

"Christy was honestly one of the nicest and most genuine people I met in the music business, as are all of Aslan, and I have said that many times down through the years. I particularly want to apologise to his family.

“Christy was ALWAYS a gentleman who deserves better than that from me.”

Last week, Fanning come under fire after he made the comments while recalling how Aslan recorded a set as part of his Fanning Sessions radio segment in the 1980s which ultimately kicked off their career.

“When Aslan did their session near the beginning, they were so pleased and so proud and so like, ‘Wow, this is a rung on the ladder that we have now reached, we can also use this as a demo tape for record companies,’” he explained.

“Then they got that kind of deal and they were with the record company, they brought out an album and they did well with the single This Is and all that happened. And then I know this is a time for eulogising, but I don't want to deify the guy, either.

The late Christy Dignam

“He blew it royally and he would say later on that, you know, 'I was abused at the age of six by a neighbour, and this whole of my life for ages so I filled it not by trying to get high with heroin, but just by filling it with heroin to keep myself away from the memory of it.'

“I remember saying to him, ‘Are you sure about that now Christy? Are you sure you're not trying to pull the wool over my eyes?’

“So look, you can look at it that way, if you like, that's what I'm saying. Basically, what I'm saying is you have two things about people who go on heroin, get rid of them are doing the best you can with them."

The cortege makes its way through the crowd lined street at a farewell gathering to the late Christy Dignam. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

He added: “He just blew it. He left the band for five or six years. It was Dignam and Goff after that, with Conor Goff who was a kind of a light guy, he was a fun guy, Conor, and it made him you know, I think realise I can get out on the stage and not be stupid.

“He came back then, a bunch of years later with Aslan and they had the biggest hit of all but it kind of went downhill after that in terms of major success.”