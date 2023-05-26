RTE legend Charlie Bird flooded with support after he is hospitalised following ‘bad fall’

Social media users have flooded the RTE legend with support

Social media has come alive in support of Charlie Bird after the much-loved broadcaster took a bad fall which left him in hospital in Dún Laoghaire.

The RTE legend, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2021, took to Twitter last night to thank medical staff for the treatment he received.

The incident comes after Charlie was taken to hospital following a separate fall earlier this month.

Writing on his Twitter page last night, Charlie described the medical staff as ‘heroes’.

“I had another bad fall yesterday, but frontline medical people looked after me so well in Michaels hospital this morning.

"No broken bones. and I want to extend the hand of friendship to all our great medical workers who look after all of us so well every day. You are heroes.”

After his post, Charlie was flooded with messages of support from members of the public.

One person wrote:

“Ah Charlie sorry to hear that, may the healing be quick, take care. Glad you got to meet Bruce. Sending love and friendship from someone who hasn't met you, but who has felt what you have done for others.

"You are the hero and those who have met you and are to meet you are blessed.”

Charlie Bird with his dog Tiger. Photo: Fergal Philips

While another wrote:

“You are our hero Charlie, mind yourself. Falls as we get older are common but it’s that extra bit harder for you. Thinking of you and wishing you a speedy recovery.

"God bless you and give you the strength to carry on. You are and always have been an inspiration.”

One woman wrote:

“Take it easy Charlie look after yourself spend time on the couch or in bed cuddling your nearest and dearest watching the best movies and TV. I recommend firefly. I feel you'd enjoy it . Your a true hero.”

Another selection of comments included:

“Sending our love! Feel better”, “Mind yourself Charlie”, “Sorry to hear that, hope you will recover well”, “Best wishes for a speedy recovery”, and “Don’t let it knock your confidence.”

Charlie has been battling Motor Neuron Disease since he was diagnosed back in 2021.

MND is a terminal condition.

As a result, Charlie revealed he has planned the details of his funeral, telling those at a charity walk that he wished to be buried on Inis Oírr, the smallest of the Aran Islands.

The needs of people with MND are complex but in some cases, people can live for many years after their diagnosis.