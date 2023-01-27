Rita Ora is ‘officially off the market’ as she marries Taika Waititi in ‘special’ wedding
‘It was nice and perfect. It is nice to keep some things just to myself sometimes, it was nice and sweet… Sorry, it’s not that interesting. One day I will throw a big party’
Rita Ora has confirmed that she is married to Taika Waititi, after months of keeping their nuptials under wraps.
The singer (32) revealed the happy news while promoting her new single “You Only Love Me” on Heart Radio Breakfast on Friday.
Describing her wedding day as “perfect” and “special”, Ora said: “I am officially off the market, people. I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself more but with my new video I am playing on what could have been.”
The music video for her new song features a wedding scene, in which Ora wears a rare vintage Yves Saint Laurent Autumn/Winter 1987 Rive Gauche gown.
Some of the singer’s famous friends make cameos in the video, including Sharon Stone, Kristen Stewart, Lindsay Lohan and Jodie Turner-Smith.
Ora said that the video, which tells the story of a woman who appears nervous about her wedding day, plays on the rumours swirling around her and Waititi’s own nuptials.

“When the rumours came out, ‘Is she, isn’t she?’ I wanted to play on it. I wanted to do a wedding that didn’t go to plan,” she said, adding: “That’s not to say that is actually what happened.”
While she did not share where or when the wedding took place, the “Body On Me” star did reveal that it “was perfect” and “exactly, exactly how I wanted”.
“It was nice and perfect. It is nice to keep some things just to myself sometimes, it was nice and sweet… Sorry, it’s not that interesting. One day I will throw a big party,” she joked.
However, she said she was conflicted about whether or not to take Waititi’s last name now that they are married, because she was “worked very hard for this Ora name”.
It was first reported that Ora and Waititi were married in August 2022, after she posted a photograph of herself wearing a wedding band on Instagram.
They began dating in early 2021 and went public with their relationship in August of that year when they arrived as a couple for the California premiere of The Suicide Squad.
Last September, she told Jaime Winstone’s Greatest Night Everpodcast that she was “very much in love” and that her romance with Waititi is a “fairytale”.
“My parents have been together for over 30 years so for me, I was always about that – finding a partner. So I’m really happy I did. I made that choice, and it made me happy,” she added.
