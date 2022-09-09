Revealed: First look at Garth Brooks onstage in Croke Park as rehearses Queen songs

Garth is joined here by his wife Trisha Yearwood and two backing singers

TAKE a look at Garth Brooks performing on an Irish stage for the first time in 25 years.

Our exclusive snap shows Garth last night rehearsing for his eagerly anticipated five shows at Dublin’s Croke Park, the first of which kicks off this evening.

Garth is joined here by his wife Trisha Yearwood and two backing singers.

We can also reveal that the quartet will sing a medley of Queen songs for their Irish fans, which are likely to be ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘Somebody to love’ and ‘Who wants to live forever’.

His Queen tribute is set to be the first time he’s performed live tracks by the Freddie Mercury fronted outfit.

It’s also speculated he may reference Britain’s Queen Elizabeth in his medley.

The 60-year-old country superstar is also set to be joined by Trisha for a duet of ‘Shallow’, the song made famous by Lady Gaga from the movie ‘A star is born’

His hits ‘Friends in low places’, ‘If tomorrow never comes’, ‘The thunder rolls’ and ‘Standing outside the fire’ are also included in his set list.

He’s also set to perform a song called ‘Ireland’, which was written about his love for this country and taken from the album ‘Fresh horses’ .

Garth has performed covers several months from other artists such as Billy Joel (‘Piano man’), Elton John (‘Rocket man’) and Don McLean (‘American Pie’).

But his Irish shows are set to be the first time he’s planning to perform live Queen tracks.

Our exclusive picture shows Garth and his wife Trisha and their two backing singers recreate the famous pose that the band members from Queen did for their video of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ back in 1975.

“So, the thing’s that Freddie Mercury, this flamboyant entertainer from across the water had in common with this kid from Oklahoma on a tractor was we were both insecure as hell, until the music we found our courage,” he once said.

He admitted he’s a huge fan of Queen and previously talked about attending a live show by the British rock band after his high school sweetheart surprised him with 13th row tickets that neither of them could afford.

“They’ve influenced me in the music,” he confirms. “Every time they stepped up to the mic or every time they did a show they did what was impossible and impossible was an everyday thing for them.”

He added: “There’s nobody that sounds like Queen, and that tells me how far ahead of their time they were.

“With “find me somebody to love” you dig into those lyrics, that no matter how different me and you are the basic thing is we can love one another.

“All the stuff that separates us, that divides us, that draws boundaries between us. He says ‘find me somebody to love’. In all of that, there’s the message for me.

“That’s the kind of music that defines your life. Freddie Mercury and Queen will simply live forever.”

Garth is due to take to the stage at 7.30pm tonight in front of 80,000 fans, with a curfew at 10.30pm

Tonight’s show will be the first time he’s played live in Ireland since 1997, which was also in Croke Park.