Pro-IRA chanting at Wolfe Tones Belfast gig condemned as ‘repulsive’ by TUV

Video footage shows many fans passionately engaging in a sing along and chanting “Ooh, ah, up the 'RA”.

Shebeen perform at closing night of Belfast Feile festival in west Belfast. Photo by Kevin Scott.

The Wolfe Tones perform at Feile in the Falls Park, west Belfast on August 13th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott)

Wolf Tones perform at closing night of Belfast Feile festival in west Belfast. Photo by Kevin Scott.

A unionist MLA has condemned the "repulsive provo lyrics" performed by the Wolfe Tones on the closing night of Belfast’s Féile an Phobail.

Around 10,000 fans attended the festival finale in the Falls Park in west Belfast on Sunday night.

TUV leader Jim Allister slammed the Charity Commission for Northern Ireland for failing to take action over pro-IRA chants in previous years.

“Once more the west Belfast festival degenerated into a terror fest with its ‘Up the Ra’ finale," he said.

Watch: Up the 'RA chanting at Feile Wolfe Tones finale

“The fact that shamefully the Charity Commission failed to act against such glorification of terror – under the auspices of an organisation it continues to accept as a bona fide charity – guaranteed this deliberate insult to IRA victims.

“When the Charity Commission, by its inaction, sanctions such, rest assured there will be plenty of IRA acolytes ready to pay homage to the murdering Provos as a new generation is indoctrinated into the bloodthirsty cult of worshipping at the shrine of IRA terror.

“The fact that this festival continues to be lavishly funded from the public purse adds to the hurt and insult endured by the victims of terrorism.”

A man who lost his teenage sister in the Shankill bomb accused festival organisers of “knowingly” organising a musical event “engaged in the promotion and celebration of IRA terrorism”.

Gary Murray, who lodged an official grievance with the Charity Commission and PSNI following last year’s event, has questioned why the charity watchdog allowed it to happen again.

"This was not only via the Wolfe Tones, but also a band known as 'Shebeen' who expressly sang a number of songs celebrating the IRA murder of British soldiers and other innocent victims,” he said.

"This, as with every year, has caused untold hurt and upset to victims of the IRA.

"The actions of the west Belfast festival are predictable, however the real issue here is that they were given the green-light for these events by the Charity Commission.

"Extraordinarily, the commission held that organising an event which promotes and celebrates IRA terrorism is consistent with charity law.

“This is profoundly disturbing, but moreover plainly in error.

"All actions of a charity must be consistent with one of the charitable purposes exhaustively listed in section 2 (2) of the Charities Act (NI) 2008.”

In a statement issued through Jamie Bryson’s JWB Consultancy firm, Mr Murray said the Charity Commission must now answer a “straightforward question”

“In organising a musical event which promotes IRA terrorism, which charitable purpose was being served?” he asked.

"If, as is obvious, promoting terrorism cannot satisfy any charitable purpose, then this illuminates the frightening error which has infected the commission's decision making.

"On the other hand, if it is suggested that the promotion of IRA terrorism is consistent with charitable purposes, then this raises the most serious and profound questions of all.

"Who is going to stand over that?”

The brother of Leanne Murray, who was just 13-years-old when she was killed alongside eight other innocents in October 1993, said the regulator was “warned they were in error and warned that the West Belfast festival would once again engage in this activity”.

"They ignored these warnings, and the results last night are there for all to see,” Mr Murray added.

"This is an indictment on the Charity Commission who have shown themselves to be impotent, and fearful of upholding the law in the face of the political and civic power the republican movement can bring to bear.

"If, as we submit, the Commission have egregiously misapplied the law, then once this is established by a competent judicial body – or the commission accept their error – then due to what transpired last night, plainly commissioners, and particularly their legal advisors, ought to tender their resignations."

The Féile’s organisers and the Charity Commission have been contacted for comment.