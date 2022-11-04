Pop star Katy Perry reveals her love of reading a newspaper over breakfast

“One of my favourite sounds ever is the sound of a crisp new newspaper being read over breakfast for an hour or so,” she tweeted.

The global super star said it was one of her favourite things to do as she expressed her love for a good old read.

“The popping out of it, the folding, the scribbling on the crossword… I hope it never goes out of fashion in our digital world. It is too romantic.”

The 38-year-old American pop singer, whose hits include I Kissed A Girl And I Liked It, shared her thoughts with her 108million followers on Twitter, which was liked by more than 28,000 people.

The Grammy-winning performer’s revelation was endorsed by broadcaster Piers Morgan, who was the editor of the Daily Mirror between 1996 and 2004, who wrote: “Ditto! Well said, Ms Perry.”

Local papers across the United States retweeted her message as a rallying cry to encourage more people to read them.

Referring to the title of one of her songs, the Dallas Morning News account wrote: “We hope newspapers don't become the one that got away too, Katy. #supportlocaljournalism.”

The Kansas City Star shared a video of someone reading its newspaper and completing the crossword alongside a cup of tea with Miss Perry's tweet.

Miss Perry, who lives in California, is currently planning her wedding to British actor Orlando Bloom (45) star of The Lord Of The Rings movies

The pair, who have a two-year-old daughter, Daisy, have been together since 2016 and became engaged in February 2019.

She recently told actress Drew Barrymore's American talk show: “There's still a plan but the location is challenging.

“I love a big celebration. I am all about big, fun, exotic, great celebrations. So, hopefully, soon.”

In August, the couple arrived in Cork on a brand-new Norwegian Cruise Line ship, which docked in Cobh after its maiden voyage from Iceland.

Katy christened the liner at a ceremony in Reykjavík and got to choose the name of the ship, landing on “Prima”.

The singer and the Pirates of the Caribbean star then made their way to Cork city, where Orlando popped into a local café to grab a cup of coffee as he and Katy hopped off a private coach.

He paid a visit to Three Fools Coffee on Grand Parade, where delighted fan Ronan Murphy managed to snap a selfie with him.

Ronan tweeted that the actor told him it was "the best coffee he ever tasted."

His wife Katy was also nearby, although she kept a low profile wearing a grey tracksuit, cap, and aviator sunglasses.

A worker at the coffee shop said that they didn’t recognise the A-List couple at first but were delighted that Orlando enjoyed his cup of joe.

"A few people seemed to recognise Katy and went up to talk to her, but I wouldn't have recognised Orlando at all, the last movie I saw him in was one of the Pirates of the Caribbean ones and he looked very different today,” they told CorkBeo.

The pair have a special relationship with Ireland, as Orlando bought Katy’s €4.8m engagement ring in Dublin.

He picked up the antique red ring at Delphi Antiques in Powerscourt Townhouse shopping centre in central Dublin.

The ruby and diamond flower ring is a centuries-old original collector’s item and is estimated to have cost the English actor around €4.8 million, according to Evoke.ie.

The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019 and Katy confirmed the news at the time with an Instagram post showing off her new rock captioned "full bloom."

The pair have a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, who was born in 2020.