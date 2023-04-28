Otherside Festival in Slane adds dozens of new artists and comedians to line-up

Ticket prices for three days of camping begin at €185.

Maverick Sabre, Indigo de Souza, Fatima Yamaha, Somebody’s Child, 49th & Main, and Enzo Siragusa are among the new additions to the Otherside Music Festival lineup this summer.

They will join the likes of Bombay Bicycle Club, CMAT, SBTRKT, Confidence Man, Kölsch, electronica star Maya Jane Coles, Tommy Lefroy, and La La at Rock Farm in Slane, Co Meath from July 7 - 9.

Festival organisers have also introduced the Craic Den Comedy Club lineup and late-night antics at the Beneath The Trees Stage in their latest announcement.

Kicking off the list of brand-new artists added to the bill, Dutch electronic artist and producer Fatima Yamah will return to Ireland to play an atmospheric sonic set in Slane this July.

Internationally acclaimed Wexford-London singer and rapper Maverick Sabre will perform a set you don’t want to miss, while Londoner Enzo Siragusa will get the party with an energetic DJ set rooted in jungle and drum'n'bass.

North Carolina-born and bred singer-songwriter Indigo De Souza will jump into action at Rock Farm following the release of her indie rock album ‘All of This Will End’ this week.

Kilkenny electronic indie-pop duo 49th & Main and Dublin-based singer Somebody’s Child round off the new acts to make up a stellar lineup.

Meanwhile, the Craic Den Comedy Club is packed with some of Ireland’s most talented comedians from Deirdre O’Kane and Emma Doran to Damo Clark and Fred Cooke.

Aaron McCann, Aideen McQueen, Ashlee Bentley, Brian Gallagher, Colin Geddis, David McSavage, Grace Mulvey, John Colleary, Martin Angolo, Eddie Mullarkey, Mike Rice, Patrick McDonnell, Richie Bree, and Shawn Oyusa are also due to make an appearance across the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Beneath The Trees stage will feature performances from Aeron XTC, Eve, Sam Greenwood, Sunil Sharpe, Pagan, Tyrion Valentine, and Yasmin Gardezi.

Ticket prices for three days of camping begin at €185 via Ticketmaster, with Tier 2 tickets running low.

Weekend Tier 3 cost €195, while Weekend Tier 4 will set you back €215.

Otherside is currently running a group deal, costing €552 for four weekend camping tickets.

Festivalgoers can choose to stay in the general campsite or test out some luxury at the “beautifully kitted-out" Yurts or pre-pitched tents.