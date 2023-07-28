One of Ireland’s new stars, Cian Ducrot, talks being inspired by Eminem and his new album

I want [my new album] to be opening up my story, starting to tell my story to my fans and to the audience and to the people that are going to listen

HE’S on his way to being one of Ireland’s biggest stars, and Cian Ducrot from Cork says he takes his inspiration from Eminem.

Next month, Cian (25) will release his first album called Victory, in which he documents a tortured past and pays tribute to the loved ones who helped him survive it.

“Growing up, one of the artists I was really inspired by was Eminem,” Cian tells Shuffle as we chat in the penthouse of a trendy Dublin hotel.

“What I loved about his music was that it had the perfect balance of amazing storytelling of a story that was very personal to him. He was very in-depth with it. He opened his life to the world and so many people related to it, but the music was also really great commercial music.

“When I was coming to do my debut album, for a long time I always knew I wanted my first album to be that kind of album. I want it to be opening up my story, starting to tell my story to my fans and to the audience and to the people that are going to listen. I want them to listen to it and get an insight into my life, what I grew up with and how I dealt with that.

“I wanted it to be that sort of first chapter - here’s what you’re getting into, this is me, this is what my music is going to be like and you’re welcome to come and find out more and stick around for album two and three and four and see where we go. I just want to be very real and open from the beginning.”

Cian is referring to a turbulent childhood. He no longer has any contact with his Irish father and has taken his French mother’s surname.

“On the other side, I had this beautiful, amazing relationship with my mum and my brother,” Cian says. “My mother gave us a life that we’re so lucky to have. She did everything she could to try and counter-balance the awful stuff that was happening at the same time. So it was kind of like this weird double life situation.

“I always knew early on that there was a purpose to what I went through, or I wanted to give it a purpose. I always felt inside of me ‘all of this bad stuff happened and I can turn it into something positive.’ And I will be open about my story and I will talk about it and I won’t be ashamed. I’ll show people that they shouldn’t be ashamed (of whatever happened to them) and feel that just because it happened they can’t go on and achieve great things.

“There are so many angles to it. I want to show people that they can achieve their dreams, that they can go through really horrible things and come out the other side. And that they can be happy because I’m a really happy person. Although my music is so emotional I’m extremely happy. I have so much joy for life and my friends, my family. Living life to the full is what I learned from that.”

Cian, who had a major breakthrough with his song, All For You, pays tribute on the album to both his mother and his stepfather.

“To me, he’s my dad,” he says of his stepfather. “He’s the man who raised me and I’ll never forget that. I was probably five or six when Mum first met him.

“Our relationship is something that I cherish. I really wanted to write a song to be able to (tell him). It’s something that maybe I would just struggle to say to him, but he’ll hear it in the song and maybe that will open another level to our relationship.

It’s an incredibly important relationship to me. It means so much to me in my life. I knew that I had to write about it.”