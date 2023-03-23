Oasis reunion: Noel Gallagher tells Liam to ‘stop talking on f***ing internet’ and call him

Liam did not take kindly to the comments

Noel Gallagher has called on his brother to “stop talking on the f***ing internet” and call him to resolve their 14-year feud.

The siblings and ex bandmates have again sparked Oasis reunion rumours after fans believe Liam (50) has been hinting at reconciliation.

In response to a fan who asked him on Twitter last week if there is a “small percentage that Oasis get back together,” Liam said: “It’s happening.”

However, he has now called Noel (55) and his team “cowboys” and said he has “a lot of making up to do" after a public call-out by Noel on French radio.

"He should get his people to call my people. They know who they are, they know where we are,” Noel said, adding that his brother should stop tweeting and instead work on making amends.

"Stop talking on the f***ing internet and let's see what you've got to say.”

When asked if he thought a phone call could end the 14-year tensions, he said: “You would think, right? He's got my number, he's got my manager's number, call us. But you know what? He won't call.”

Liam did not take kindly to the comments by his older brother, taking to Twitter to push back.

Here’s how I see it the little fella aka potato has done a lot of damage to Oasis as a band / brand he’s got a lot of making up to do not just to me but to you the fans the people that put us where we are tday as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 22, 2023

"Here’s how I see it,” he said. “The little fella aka potato has done a lot of damage to Oasis as a band / brand he’s got a lot of making up to do not just to me but to you the fans the people that put us where we are today as you were. LG x.”

Fans responded to the news, with some begging the star to just “cash in” and get the whole band back together.

"Dude just get back together with your brother, cash in and a great show for everyone,” one said.

"Life’s too short man give him a bell,” another added.

The pair have been embattled since 2009, when the band split back stage at a gig in Paris.

Noel has since admitted he was responsible for sparking the feud, confessing “the beginning of the end” came when he donated clothes from Liam’s clothing brand to a charity shop before the collection ever launched.

"Liam gave us a load of clobber, not just me, he gave the band it,” he told The Matt Morgan podcast in 2021. “I went straight to the charity shop and left it in the shop doorway.

"He went f*****g mental. He said, "If you didn't f*****g want it, you should have just said you didn't f*****g want it, you c***.’”

The singer and his wife Sara MacDonald recently announced they are getting a divorce.

The couple, who have been married since 2011, said their children “remain their priority” and asked for privacy.