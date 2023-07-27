No ticket touts prosecuted in Ireland despite laws in place to ban them, says TD

"It is immoral and completely wrong that Irish people are still being exploited in such a fashion”

No ticket touts have been prosecuted for selling tickets to gigs at “grossly inflated prices” despite laws being in place to ban them, a Fine Gael TD has said.

People can be be fined up to €100,000 or face up to 2 years in prison if convicted for selling tickets for gigs and matches above face value.

The Sale of Tickets (Cultural, Entertainment, Recreational and Sporting Events) Act was passed two years ago, yet Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon says “nobody” has been prosecuted under the law.

"It is immoral and completely wrong that Irish people are still being exploited in such a fashion by multinational websites who have so far escaped any sanctions despite a crackdown in other countries,” he said.

The Mayo TD added that fans are being “targeted and exploited by the operators of websites who extort them to pay far above the face value price to secure tickets.”

He said the Government needs to take on the sites.

"Online ticket touts are taking us to the cleaners,” he added.

Tickets to see Taylor Swift at the Aviva Stadium next year are being resold on one site for over €4000, Mr Dillon said.

On another, fans hoping to see Ireland play South Africa in September at the Stade de France are seeing tickets resold for between €589 and €1967.

The Fine Gael TD gave a series of examples of touting, hitting out at a reseller on DoneDeal offering Electric Picnic weekend camping tickets for almost double their original price.

It comes as many fans missed out on tickets to see stars like Taylor Swift perform next year.

Mr Dillon said viagogo.com was fined €23.5m last year in Italy for breaking laws.

“Prior to this, the same website was fined €3.7m in 2020 for a similar offence. Italy has introduced tough laws on the resale of tickets.

"Only sellers, previously authorised by a show’s promoter, can sell tickets in the country. Individual ticket buyers can then re-sell tickets for shows they cannot attend, but only at face value or less.

“If a website acts as a facilitator to those who want to exploit others with above face value tickets, they need to be taken on and tackled.

"Facilitating exploitation is as much an offence as those seeking to gain from the inflated and unfair resale.

“If we need to expand the legislation, let’s do that but this system where online touting flourishes cannot continue,” he added.