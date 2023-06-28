Nicole Scherzinger announces engagement to rugby player Thom Evans

She also shared images of her reaction to him getting down on one knee and embracing after she agreed to marry him, in a seaside location.

Nicole Scherzinger has announced her engagement to former Scottish rugby player Thom Evans.

The former The X Factor judge, who rose to fame as a singer with The Pussycat Dolls, told her Instagram followers on Tuesday that she said “yes” following a proposal by Evans, 38.

She also shared images of her reaction to him getting down on one knee and embracing after she agreed to marry him, in a seaside location.

Scherzinger, 44, had been a judge on The X Factor: Celebrity when Evans appeared in the group Try Star alongside other rugby players.

The couple received congratulations on social media from actress Rebel Wilson, singer Ashlee Simpson, model Naomi Campbell, Lucifer actress Lesley-Ann Brandt and singer Tamar Braxton.

Brandt wrote: “Awe. You two. Congratulations beauties.”

Fashion designer Julien Macdonald, who was a judge on Britain’s Next Top Model, wrote: “Finally xxx I’ve been waiting a long time so happy for the both of you, You deserve to be together FOREVER, your a perfect match, made in heaven with love xxxxxxxx.”

Last month Scherzinger was among the stars performing at the Coronation Concert for Britain’s King Charles in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The US artist and former Pussycat Doll has previously been romantically linked to Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton and Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov.

Evans, who has worked as a model, had his rugby career cut short due to a serious neck injury, and had a high-profile relationship with model Kelly Brook.