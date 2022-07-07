Nicki Minaj’s husband under house arrest for failing to register as sex offender
Kenneth Petty was also ordered to pay a fine of £46,000 for the offence, according to the US Attorney’s Office.
Nicki Minaj’s husband has been sentenced to a year of home detention for failure to register as a sex offender.
Kenneth Petty was also ordered to pay a fine of 55,000 dollars (£46,000) for the offence, according to the US Attorney’s Office.
He pleaded guilty to the offence in September last year.
Petty was convicted of rape in New York in 1995 and served four years in prison.
He and the rapper moved to California in 2019 but he did not register as as a sex offender within the required period of five days.
Prosecutors previously urged the judge to sentence Petty to further prison time, arguing that house arrest was not a severe enough punishment.
