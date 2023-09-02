Niall Horan pays tribute to Sinead O’Connor in emotional Electric Picnic performance

His Electric Picnic set saw the Mullingar man play his biggest solo show to date

Niall Horan has paid a moving tribute to Sinéad O’Connor by performing one of her biggest hits on the first night of this year’s Electric Picnic.

The star played Nothing Compares 2U during his set in front of the 70,000-strong audience, to the delight of fans who joined in.

The performance was a powerful tribute to his fellow Irish star, who was found dead at her London home on July 26th.

His Electric Picnic set saw the Mullingar man play his biggest solo show to date, and he was clearly feeling the emotions in his interactions with the audience.

“I love our little country, I love being here tonight,” he told the crowd.

Towards the end of his set, he added: “I wish I could put into words how this felt. From Patrick Street, Mullingar to this.

“This is a country with less than five million people - and the noise that we make worldwide is insane. And as long as you would like me to, I'm happy to fly the flag for our little country all over the planet.

“I love our little country. I love being here tonight. I love you all. Thank you so much for coming out to see me.”

Earlier in his set, Horan and his band experienced technical difficulties which briefly led to a delay in his performance.

Shortly before he took to the stage in Stradbally, Co Laois, Niall announced that he was adding extra dates to his forthcoming tour due to public demand.

“Can’t believe I’m saying this but the response to The Show Live On Tour 2024 has been so mind blowing that I’m adding more shows in the UK and Ireland,” he shared via social media.