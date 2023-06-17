Neville Staple of The Specials tells Eddie Rowley how music saved him after stint in borstal

Neville spoke of the heartache his family suffered when his 21-year-old grandson, Fidel, was knifed to death in a row outside Coventry in 2018

NEVILLE Staple of The Specials and Fun Boy Three reveals how his passion for music helped him to get his life back on track as a teenager after a stint in the borstal wing of London’s Wormwood Scrubs prison.

Set to play the Forever Young festival in Ireland next month, Neville also tells of the heartache his family suffered when his 21-year-old grandson, Fidel, was knifed to death in a row outside Coventry in 2018.

“Fidel could have been a footballer, but he got involved with the wrong crowd,” Neville tells Shuffle.

“I used to say to him, ‘Stop messin’ about, come and work with me.’ I told him what I’d been through as a teenager and how I ended up being sent to borstal. I’ve seen that and I didn’t want that for him.

“But one night he goes out, him and his mates get into a fight and he gets stabbed and killed. Young people think nothing of knifing each other these days. When we were young, if we had a dispute, someone pulling a knife out was rare, it was always fist fighting, and now it’s gone to knives and guns and it’s just ridiculous.”

Staple, who was born in Jamaica but reared in England from the age of five, was a tearaway himself in his youth, going on shoplifting and burglary sprees and fathering his first child at the age of 16.

“Music kept me on the straight, apart from that time when I went to borstal,” Neville tells me. “After that I said, ‘Come on Neville, you’re an entertainer, you’re not in this borstal crap.’ I just had a bit of a lapse in my life growing up and the music helped me to get out and has kept me focused. It’s great to find something that you absolutely love and can make a living from.”

“My family were always into music and my cousin had a sound system and we’d have house parties with these great big speakers. So from the age of five I used to listen to a lot of ska bluebeat. Music was just implanted in me and I’ve always been an entertainer.”

Neville hit the big time in the Seventies with The Specials, whose hits included Ghost Town and Too Much Too Young. The hits would continue in the Eighties with his group Fun Boy Three, whose chart-toppers included It Ain’t What You Do (It’s The Way That You Do It) with Bananarama.

They became stars overnight after appearing on Top Of The Pops. “We didn’t expect it,” Neville reflects. “Up to then we were travelling around pubs in a Bedford van and most of us weren’t thinking, ‘oh, let’s get in a group to make money and get number one.’ You don’t think about that, all you think about is doing the music.

“I used to watch Top Of The Pops and I didn’t think I would be on it, so when we did it that was a shock to me.”

However, Staple didn’t allow fame to go to his head. “One thing my friends have always said to me is, ‘You’ve never given it the big one.’ I didn’t do the star thing.

“Family and friends never treated me differently because I didn’t want to be treated differently… I’m just me.

“I know we have left our print in the music business, but when they say ‘you’re a legend!’ I don’t know how to take that. All I know is that the music we’ve done has reached a lot of people.”

Above everything, Neville says meeting his wife Christine, aka Sugary, in 2009 has been his greatest gift. “Sugary lifts me up if I feel down and I never used to have that in The Specials. But she came into my life at the right time. Things come at the right time,” he adds.