Musician Paul Brady reveals how Tina Turner’s recordings of his songs made him a fortune

Paul Brady reveals how superstar transformed his life by giving him financial security

Rock ‘n’ Roll queen Tina, who died last week at the age of 83, recorded two of Brady’s songs, Steel Claw and Paradise Is Here, at the height of her success in the Eighties.

Steel Claw featured on her 1984 comeback album, Private Dancer, which sold 20 million copies and set her on the road to solo superstardom aged 44.

Tina also featured Brady’s song, Paradise Is Here, on her follow-up album, Break Every Rule.

“To get two songs on Tina’s albums in the mid-Eighties when she was at the peak of her success was a very lucky break for me. It certainly changed my life. So she was very important in my life,” Paul tells the Sunday World.

“I was just blessed with luck. She had already recorded the song Steel Claw when Roger Davies (her manager) took her over. When he heard the recordings that she had made he said, ‘Bin them all, they don’t sound right,’ so I thought that my song had gone. But they re-recorded it and it was the only song they kept from the first album attempt.”

Paul on stage with Tina Turner

Was that his pension? “Well, it certainly made life a lot easier,” Paul says about the cash that rolled in from his songs on Tina’s mega -successful albums.

“Records sold at the time, CDs sold, and it was probably the peak time in the music business in terms of recording, so I was blessed. Most of the things that have happened to me have happened by accident. I was in the right place at the right time.”

Brady says he had been a fan of Tina’s from her early days. “Apart from financially, musically, Tina had played a role in my life because, long before her huge comeback, in the Sixties I was in rhythm and blues bands in Dublin and I was covering Ike and Tina Turner songs and Ray Charles and all of that.

“I was a big fan of Tina Turner and watched, sadly, as her career diminished throughout the Seventies. I was delighted when she was taken over by Roger Davies, who also managed Olivia Newton John at the time. He set about bringing her back to public prominence.”

Brady got to know Tina on a personal level – and even performed on stage with her when she played Dublin’s RDS in 1986.

“I was up at the sound desk with Roger Davies in the middle of the arena and he said, ‘Are you gonna get up with Tina?’ I wasn’t prepared for it, but, anyway, we got up to the stage and suddenly I was out beside her. I don’t think she was expecting it, but we duetted on my song, Paradise Is Here, that she had just recorded.”

Paul Brady

Did you shimmy like Tina? “I shook my booty about a wee bit,” Paul laughs.

Speaking about Brady’s song, Paradise Is Here, Tina said at the time: “That song can fit a lot of women. You think that your life and all that is wonderful is outside of here. But it’s right here at home. Paradise is Here. You tell me how many women can’t relate to that?

“Paul must have written it about his wife. It feels very much like something he has dealt with. I was really trying to get that conversation going between man and woman. I’m hoping people will sit down and listen to the words. There are such wonderful messages here.”

When Tina turned 50, Brady was among the guests at her party in London. “I actually danced with her that night,” Paul reveals. “She was very, very down to earth. Tina was a force of nature. It’s awful sad to see that she’s gone, but she has left a huge legacy. She will never be forgotten.”