Music fans flock to Longitude while families chill at day two of Kaleidoscope

Among the thrill-seekers at the show was Love Island’s Dami Hope who was seen bopping away in the sunshine

Vastly different crowds have been attending some of the biggest summer festivals this weekend, with hordes of young music fans heading to Longitude in Dublin’s Marlay Park while it was a more family affair at Russborough House for day two of Kaleidoscope.

The weather was kind, with the sun making a reappearance after a week of dull skies and rain making way just in time for both spectacles.

For the Longitude masses, the thrill will be in seeing headline acts like Calvin Harris taking to the main stage later tonight for his first show in Ireland for a decade.

The massively popular MK is also one of the main draws for the first day while Lil Uzi Vert is due to hit the main stage at 8pm tonight.

Travis Scott will finish off the gig with his major headline set kicking off at 9.15pm.

Among the thrill-seekers at the show was Love Island’s Dami Hope who was seen bopping away in the sunshine.

Anne-Marie, Belters Only, Ice Spice, Jazzy, Metro Boomin, Lil Tjay and Joel Corry will also be performing at the sold-out event over the two days.

While camping is strictly prohibited at Longitude, those who arrived at Russborough House on Friday for the first day of three-day family focused festival were able to enjoy staying in some scenic Co Wicklow countryside.

Festival favourite Gavin James is the star of the show who will headlining the main stage tonight that is also playing host to Cairde and Newton Faulkner.

Parents and their kids danced to performances from King Kong Company, Paper Tides and Tadhg on the Zozimus Stage, but the well-organised festival also had other family-friendly activities to keep everyone entertained.

Aside from the music, there was baby yoga and storytelling with Johnny Magory while Mark the Science guy enthralled children with his mind boggling experiments.

There were remote controlled robots, foot golf, wall climbing, ziplining and archery across the weekend with the fun set to continue today.