Miley Cyrus dedicates song to Sinéad O'Connor a decade after feud with Irish singer

An emotional Miley Cyrus dedicated a song to the late Sinéad O'Connor during a special appearance on ABC last night, almost a decade after she was involved in a feud with the Irish singer.

The 30-year-old was promoting the release of her new single ‘Used To Be Young’ during the one-hour show titled Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions).

During the show, she looked back at her life, and reflected on the impact Sinead, who died in London last month, had on her life.

Miley said that the time she released the controversial video for the massive hit Wrecking Ball that featured her swinging naked she “expected for there to be controversy and backlash”.

“But I don't think I expected other women to put me down or turn on me, especially women that had been in my position before,” she explained.

Sinead had released an open letter after Miley told Rolling Stone that the risqué video was inspired by her Nothing Compares 2 U music video.

The letter, in part, stated, “we don't encourage our daughters to walk around naked in it because it makes them prey for animals”.

Miley retaliated by re-sharing Sinead's tweets about trying to find a mental health treatment facility while she was struggling with psychiatric issues.

Miley captioned the screenshot 'Before Amanda Bynes… There was…' referring to the actress' public mental breakdown in 2013.

Sinead later demanded that Miley apologise for mocking her battle with mental illness while also urging her to apologise to Amanda.

The Irish singer also pointed out that she had been receiving cruel messages encouraging her to commit suicide after Miley taunted her.

“So this is when I had received an open letter from Sinéad O'Connor, and I had no idea about the fragile mental state that she was in,” Miley said. “And I was also only 20 years old.

“So I could really only wrap my head around mental illness so much. And all that I saw was that another woman had told me that this idea was not my idea.

“And even if I was convinced that it was, it was still just, you know, men in power's idea of me. And they had manipulated me to believe that it was my own idea when it never really was. And it was. And it is. And I still love it,” Miley said.

She also felt that “younger childhood triggers and traumas” come up in “weird and odd ways”.

“And I think I had just been judged for so long for my own choices that I was just exhausted,” she added. “And I was in this place where I finally was making my own choices and my own decisions. And to have that taken away from me deeply upset me.

“God bless Sinéad O'Connor for real, in all seriousness," Miley said.

She was then shown walking up to a microphone stand as a message read, 'Dedicated to Sinéad O'Connor' before performing the song Wonder Woman from her new album.

In 2013, Miley downplayed the feud during an appearance on The Today Show, describing Sinead as “an incredible artist”.

“I think she's an awesome songwriter, and I was really inspired by her for my Wrecking Ball video, which was what started the whole thing,” Miley said.

“I don't know how someone can start a fight with somebody who said, ‘Hey, I really respect you. And I really love what you did’. You know what? You suck! I don't like you! That was kind of crazy. But as I said, I'm a big fan of hers, so it doesn't really matter. It's all good.”

While talking about her famous dad, Billy Ray, Miley also got upset.

“I think that's where me and my dad's relationship to fame and success is wildly different. Him feeling loved by a big audience impacted him emotionally more than it ever could me.

"When he feels special or important, it's like healing a childhood wound, and I've always been made to feel like a star,” she said.

“It makes me emotional. So, I think that's the difference. Ah. It got me.”

Miley added that she had great memories of singing with her father and learning how he used his voice.

“I will say that I feel, vocally, my dad was underappreciated,” Miley added.

Miley's eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation was released in March through Columbia Records.

The album's lead single Flowers was released in January and spent eight weeks at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.