Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato welcome fourth child: ‘We love you!’
Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato have welcomed their fourth child.
The jazz singer and Argentinian actress shared identical posts to Instagram holding their baby daughter’s foot.
“From love comes life, light and her… our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Buble.
“You finally arrived to our lives with your 3.8 kg!!! Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad,” they captioned the photo.
Stars including British TV chef Gordon Ramsay congratulated the pair.
The couple revealed their pregnancy in February, captioning pictures of their family in a snowy ski resort: “Ooops! We did it again.”
Ms Lopilato showed off her bump in a music video for Buble’s song I’ll Never Not Love You, in which they recreated famous romantic movie scenes together.
The pair are also parents to children Noah, Vida and Elias.
Buble took a two-year hiatus from music following his eldest son Noah’s diagnosis with cancer, aged three, in November 2016.
After the youngster was given the all-clear in 2017, Buble wrote a song – Forever Now – about his children.
The crooner previously admitted thinking he would not make another album after he and Ms Lopilato announced their son was ill.
