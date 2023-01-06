Mark Feehily to resume touring with Westlife after pneumonia battle

‘I won’t lie, although there are lots of people much worse off than me, the past 6 weeks have been very difficult’

Mark Feehily has been given the go-ahead to resume touring with Westlife after recovering from his battle with pneumonia.

Mark (42) is set to join the rest of the lads, Nicky, Kian and Shane, on their Wild Dreams tour, after he had been forced to pull out of a series of gigs included three dates at the 3Arena in Dublin and the New Year's Eve festival.

The other three members rang in the new year without Mark but he has revealed that he's now “back to normal” in a positive health update.

With Diana Ross' 'I'm Coming Out' playing in the background, Mark posted on Instagram: “I've got great news the doctor has said I can get back to normal!!! See you soon” alongside a series of heart emojis.

Thanking his fans and bandmates, he added: “Hey all, great news… I’ll be FLYING WITHOUT WINGS once more! Finally the doctor has said that I can start getting myself back to normal. I was in his waiting room earlier worried he was going to tell me ‘no you’re still not right’ but he was very happy with how I am doing.

“I have so much thanks to give. I won’t lie, although there are lots of people much worse off than me, the past 6 weeks have been very difficult.

“Weirdly the most difficult thing was not being ill (that wasn’t easy either!) it was having no choice but to sit back and watch my own band be on tour without me and miss all of the shared moments of joy and happiness with the other lads onstage and of course the interaction with the audiences and fans.”

Mark paid tribute to his bandmates, telling Shane, Nicky and Kian, “you lads re-choreographed and re-arranged the entire show with about 1hrs notice that evening in Newcastle when I had to make the horrible phone call to tell you I couldn’t do the show… the way you handled it shows how talented and professional you 3 are! You kept the @westlife flag flying for the rest of December and I’m so grateful for that. Love.”

Referring to the fans that attended his concerts and sang his parts for him, he said: “Thank you to the audiences who helped sing my parts in my absence and thank you to all the fans for the constant messages of support online - it really helped and btw… I missed you guys as much as you missed me.”

Mark also thanked his tour crew and family for their support, adding: “Thanks to our AMAZING tour crew and management for dealing with the challenge so well and just nailing it I miss you all and the fun times backstage but I will be seeing you very soon. [And] my amazing family and friends who took such good care of me while I was ill.”

While Mark had to miss a series of the concerts as he was at home recovering, he did manage to treat fans to a surprise guest appearance via FaceTime during their London gig.