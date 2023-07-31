Madonna says she’s ‘lucky to be alive’ after mystery illness that left her hospitalised

The star took to social media to express her gratitude following a bacterial infection that left her hospitalised

Madonna has thanked her fans and loved ones as she continues to recover from a mystery illness that left her hospitalised last month.

The star took to social media to express her gratitude following a bacterial infection that left her hospitalised for several days.

The illness - announced by her long-term manager and producer Guy Oseary in June - also led to the postponement of her Celebration world tour.

Taking to Instagram in an update for fans, Madonna thanked her kids for all their affection and support. “Love from family and friends is the best Medicine,” she wrote in a lengthy post. “One month out of the hospital and I can reflect.

“As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.

“So did the love and support from my friends. If you zoom into this Picture I am holding You will see A Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it. A perfect triangle of Brilliance. Artist who touched so many lives including my own.

“I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone. Thank you @guyoseary for this gift! And Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work!”