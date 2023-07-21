Louise Cooney joins legions of ‘Swifties’ left high and dry after ticket sell-out

‘I was in the wait room for up to 45 mins before hand each time and still landed at the back of the queue’

Louise Cooney has expressed her frustration as she joined the legions of “swifties” who failed to get coveted Taylor Swift tickets for the singer’s Dublin shows.

The influencer and mum-to-be was thwarted by what she called the “glitchy system” that meant she also missed out on bagging the much sought after tickets.

She took to social media to vent her disappointment as massive demand left thousands of fans high and dry on Thursday morning.

With only VIP tickets remaining for the highly anticipated Eras Tour that arrives at the Aviva Stadium from June 28-30, Louise was not the only left empty handed during the pre-registered fan sale.

“In other news, this was round 3 of trying to get tickets earlier…safe to say I didn't get any,' the influencer wrote alongside a snap which saw her 64,087th in the queue.

“Such a glitchy system!! I was in the wait room for up to 45 mins before hand each time and still landed at the back of the queue.”

She emphasised with the masses of fellow fans who were devastated to lose out.

“I know there's lots of you in the same boat! I hear they might be releasing some of the VIP packages as regular tickets so [fingers crossed] for that,” she added.

It has been reported that around 500,000 fans registered to take part in Ticketmaster Ireland's sale, although only 55,000 concertgoers can fit in the Aviva at any one time.

As Queen of Pop Swift will play to a total of 165,000 people over June 28-30 that left around 335,000 devastated ‘Swifties’, as her fans are known, missing out what is guaranteed to be one of the entertainment highlights of the summer of 2024.

“Such is the demand that Taylor could have done six nights or even more at Croke Park, giving Garth Brooks a run for his money in terms of his pulling power in this country,” one source told sundayworld.com.

“It’s absolutely astonishing when you consider that the last time she played here was in Croker on her Reputation Tour in 2018 and only one of her two shows sold out.”

At that time, Swift was rebuilding her popularity after a series of spats with ex-boyfriends and other artists including Kanye West, Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry had damaged her reputation.

Since then, Swift has gone from strength to strength.

Last October, she released Midnights, her most commercially successful album to date.

This led to unprecedented demand for her 2023 Eras tour, which opened to huge acclaim in Glendale, Arizona, in March.

Critics and fans alike applauded her impressive performance throughout a three-hour, 44-song set list.

When the US leg of the Eras tour went on sale last year, the demand was so high that Ticketmaster’s systems buckled.

In Australia, four million fans fought for 450,000 tickets. The mismatch between supply and demand is now set to break hearts in Ireland, the UK and Europe.

The UK and Europe leg of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour will kick off next May 9 in Paris and wrap up on August 17 in London.

Swift’s press release in advance said that “to help tickets reach the hands of fans who want to attend the shows, there will be the opportunity to register for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour tickets ahead of the on-sale”.

However, fans were told that “registration does not guarantee access to the sale or to tickets”.

There was a registration page for each city, which closed on June 22. Registered fans who received a unique code have first access to purchase tickets in each city.

Fans who wanted an opportunity to access ticket on-sales in multiple cities could register once for each city they would like to attend.

“Even though there are around half a million fans registered to buy tickets in Ireland, they are most likely also include people from the UK and other countries around Europe who had the opportunity to register in several territories,” our source adds.

Swift has revealed that US rock band Paramore will be the support act for her European dates.

Meanwhile, Dublin hotels have been lambasted for cashing in on the demand for rooms when Taylor Swift comes to town next June.

Top hotels shot up in price, with The Clarence reported to have gone from €413 to €759, Trinity Townhouse from €327 to €635 and The Mayson from €259 to €409.

Public Expenditure Minister Pascal Donohoe, a self-confessed ‘Swiftie’ who saw her at Croke Park, told Newstalk this week: “I take pretty seriously the need for the hospitality sector to do the right thing by lots of excited fans that are coming to see Taylor Swift playing in Ireland.”