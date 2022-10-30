Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant and Paul Brady share the craic in Sligo

Before taking to the stage, Plant, (74) was taken on a tour of megalithic monuments around Sligo

Rock legend Robert Plant and Irish singer songwriter Paul Brady met up in Sligo today ahead of the former Led Zeppelin frontman’s sold-out show at the Knocknarea arena tonight.

Both singers chatted about their mutual friends in the music industry and enjoyed some music-related banter as part of the Sligo Live Festival which comes to a close tonight with Plant’s Saving Grace gig with Suzi Dian.

But before taking to the stage with the five-person blues-folk collective, Plant, (74) was taken on a tour of megalithic monuments around Sligo, including the tombs at Carrowmore and the neolithic landscape at Knocknarea, Ballygawley and Carrowkeel.

Plant, who previously stated he 'loves Western European history, all the old religion…when we were really in touch with the earth' was said to be very impressed with the ancient sites being included on the UNESCO’s tentative World Heritage Site.

He also popped in for a coffee at Strand Hill Village after touring the breath taking coastal route along the Coolera peninsula before visiting the grave of WB Yeats at Drumcliff.

Meanwhile, Sligo Live producer Rory O’Connor said it was a privilege to host Plant at the festival which also featured Paul Brady’s sold-out performances at the Hawk’s Well Theatre on Friday and Saturday night.

The 10-day festival also featured Irish comedian Tommy Tiernan, Dylan Moran, Gavin James and others as part of the annual celebration of music, comedy and literature.