Laura Whitmore shows off her style as she parties in Glastonbury
Bray TV presenter Laura Whitmore, One Direction star Niall Horan and Normal People actress Daisy Edgar-Jones were among the stars showing off their festival style at Glastonbury this weekend.
The stars were spotted among the crowds at the top festival as music legend Paul McCartney prepared to take to the stage as Saturday night’s headline act.
The Love Island presenter rocked the festival style in a white one-piece playsuit with a floral detail as she took in the live music. It was her second day at the festival.
Niall Horan hung out with friends on the Glastonbury grass between acts and was wearing shorts and a t-shirt.
Read more
Normal People’s Daisy was dressed for all weathers in a brightly coloured skirt, sweater and rain jacket combo to keep dry in the showery conditions.
Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson also kept it low key as she mingled among the festival crowds. She word a light cardigan and blue jeans, with her hair tucked into a cap to protect her eyes from the sun.
Other stars spotted at Glastonbury included Gemma Chan, Dominic Cooper and Tilda Swinton.
Today's Headlines
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home
Dub-le Date | Selling Sunset stars enjoy Guinness and trad music at ‘epic’ Dublin pub
'perfect brother' | Dubliner who died in hit-and-run in Canada wanted to ‘explore the world’, funeral hears