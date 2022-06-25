Laura Whitmore shows off her style as she parties in Glastonbury

Stars including Niall Horan were spotted among the crowd during the second day of the festival

Bray TV presenter Laura Whitmore, One Direction star Niall Horan and Normal People actress Daisy Edgar-Jones were among the stars showing off their festival style at Glastonbury this weekend.

The stars were spotted among the crowds at the top festival as music legend Paul McCartney prepared to take to the stage as Saturday night’s headline act.

The Love Island presenter rocked the festival style in a white one-piece playsuit with a floral detail as she took in the live music. It was her second day at the festival.

Niall Horan hung out with friends on the Glastonbury grass between acts and was wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

Normal People’s Daisy was dressed for all weathers in a brightly coloured skirt, sweater and rain jacket combo to keep dry in the showery conditions.

Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson also kept it low key as she mingled among the festival crowds. She word a light cardigan and blue jeans, with her hair tucked into a cap to protect her eyes from the sun.

Other stars spotted at Glastonbury included Gemma Chan, Dominic Cooper and Tilda Swinton.