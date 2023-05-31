Kylie Minogue accused of being ‘Illuminati puppet’ for using ‘Satanic’ symbols

One man even accused Kylie of working with “demons” and posted an indecipherable equation featuring dates and figures that supported his theory.

Crazed conspiracy theorists are accusing Kylie Minogue of using satanic messaging in her upcoming album promo.

The Australian pop star is set to release her sixteenth studio album, Tension, this September and fans are bubbling with excitement.

She announced her new music earlier this month as she released the album’s lead single, Padam Padam, and its full track list.

My new album 💎 TENSION 💎 is available to pre-order now! This album is a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic highs! I felt so much freedom when I recorded it and hope you love it! https://t.co/wNb6JwKjhf pic.twitter.com/XY05j5jUKv — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) May 18, 2023

The 55-year-old also shared Tension’s album artwork with her followers and while many are delighted that Kylie is releasing music again for the first time in three years, others have slammed her for making a "well-known satanic gesture” on the cover.

On the Tension cover image, Kylie covers her right eye by holding up a sizeable diamond – which conspiracy theorists believe is a nod to the Illuminati’s all-seeing Eye of Providence symbol and the number 6 to represent the ‘number of the beast’ 666.

Others believe that the singer’s use of red hues and clothing in the artwork and other promotional shoots is an homage to the devil and have been making their opinions known online.

“Kylie. I don't know who told you to pose like this but it is a symbol of Satanism. The hand gesture represents 666 and covering one eye is a well-known satanic gesture. I certainly do not believe you knew,” one concerned fan wrote.

Another said: “Looks bizarre and SATANIC to me, Kylie!!!!!”

Someone else added: “One Eye Kylie Minogue in Satan Red with Terrible Music”.

While a fourth chimed in: “What do you represent Kylie? Why the 666 on your album cover? And one eye? Shame”.

And another disappointed listener said: “I loved #KylieMinogue. I made excuses for her. But her latest album is in-your-face Illuminati symbolism from one-eye cover to dancing in devil red on the debris of western civilization in the Padam Padam video. Looking back, it was there from the start, on ‘I Should Be So Lucky’”.

One man even accused Kylie of working with “demons” and posted an indecipherable equation featuring dates and figures that supported his theory.

“Kylie releases Padam Padam on 66 date numerology. 10 days before her 55th Birthday which is on 76 date numerology.

“Number of the Beast = 66. Satan = 10 & 55. 7x6 = 42. Beast has Authority for 42 months”.

Another mused that Kylie was a “puppet” for the New World Order, another conspiracy theory similar to the Illuminati involving a group of powerful figures who are secretly working towards world domination.

They hilariously pointed out that the Locomotion singer’s one-eyed pose and 666 symbolism was proof of her involvement in the secret society.

While most of the buzz surrounding the Illuminati is pure speculation, a real Order of the Illuminati was founded in 1776 in Bavaria, Germany and was formed by five men who sought to distance themselves from the government and church.

However, it was dissolved after just ten years as secret societies were illegal – but some believe it continued to operate underground and is still alive today.

According to theorists, the present-day Illuminati control the media and political affairs, with dozens of celebrities being accused of selling their soul to the group including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Rihanna, Madonna, Lady Gaga, and now Kylie Minogue.