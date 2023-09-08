Kneecap claims NI is ‘as real as Narnia’ in response to gameshow question

The question of the day on The Chase asked viewers what part of the United Kingdom the band is from

Irish language hip hop band Kneecap has claimed Northern Ireland is “as real as Narnia” after taking issue with the answer to a question on a popular ITV gameshow.

The question of the day on The Chase asked viewers what part of the United Kingdom the band is from.

"Kneecap are a hip-hop trio based in what UK country?” it read.

Among the three possible answers was Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The latter lit up green indicating it was the correct response when the countdown timer reached zero seconds.

The band, formed in 2017 by west Belfast natives Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí, has shared the clip on social media.

“Today on @ITVChase – a place that’s about as real as Narnia,” it captioned the post on X, formerly Twitter, alongside a lion emoji.

Fans have been expressing support for the band’s observation and online commentary.

"The irony of that question,” one wrote.

Many others replied with laughing emojis while some social media users took a more balanced view.

"In fairness, with a name like Kneecap – still great to see you guys get exposure,” one person commented.

Another joked: “Scotland needs to produce rival band called Headbutt and youse need to tour together.

"About Wales, I don’t know.”

Last month Kneecap unveiled a new mural ahead of their Féile an Phobail gig at Falls Park.

It featured the slogan “England Get Out of Ireland” and depicted a hand extending from a partitioned map of Ireland to grip an arm adorned with a Union flag while fixing a Northern Ireland-shaped piece of land into place.

Both land masses were depicted in the colours of the Irish flag.

The group has built up a reputation in recent years for producing controversial music and have courted controversy on and off the stage.

In 2022 the band unveiled a mural on Hawthorn Street of a burning PSNI landrover with the caption “Níl fáilte roimh an RUC/The RUC are not welcome”.

The group has previously admitted they like to use music to get people “riled up”.

"People have an emotional reaction when we're saying things like 'get your Brits out', but when you're reading into it we're actually talking about getting the DUP [Democratic Unionist Party] for a night out,” they told the BBC.

"That's something we play up to - we like people to get riled up before they even know what they're annoyed about.”