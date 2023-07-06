Kerry Katona says late husband’s ‘vile’ behaviour caused daughter Molly to flee to Ireland

‘I know full well Molly moved to Ireland with her nan and grandad because of George’

Kerry Katona has revealed her anger at her late husband George Kay whose ”vile” behaviour caused daughter Molly to flee to Ireland to get away from him.

Even though Kay passed away four years ago, the 42-year-old Atomic Kitten star admitted that he still “pops into her head every day”.

Kerry and Kay were married in 2014 before breaking up in 2017. The 39-year-old former professional rugby league player died suddenly in 2019 after biting into a ball of cocaine and having a seizure in front of staff at a Holiday Inn.

The couple shared eight-year-old Dylan-Jorge who, Kerry revealed, “doesn't have any memories of her dad”.

"It’s four years on but George still pops into my head every day,” she told OK. “I look at DJ and I think, ‘She looks like her dad’, but everyone thinks she looks like me."

She added that she was angry, and still is as Kay “put, not just me, but the children through so much and then just died”.

"The trauma stays with you."

Kerry is mum to Molly Marie, 21, Lilly-Sue, 19, Heidi Elizabeth, 15, Maxwell Mark, 14, and Dylan-Jorge, eight, but she said her time with George impacted eldest daughter Molly the most.

She said: "I know full well Molly moved to Ireland with her nan and grandad because of George. He played all these games and did vile things and then he just died and I’m left to deal with it all."

Kerry also revealed that her current fiancé Ryan Mahoney (32) may adopt DJ as “she doesn’t know any different”.

“The older kids have more memories of George, but DJ only knows Ryan."

George, who played as winger for the Warrington Wolves, was later known for having a cocaine addiction.

His mother Hilary told an inquest into his death, "He had taken recreational drugs from a young age and I was aware of his drug taking in May 2019."

As she was working on her new book, Kerry Katona: Whole Again, Kerry revealed how in the lead up to the anniversary of Kay’s death, the hardest part for her was "telling DJ her dad had died".

And despite George passing away four years ago, she's still not able to fully move on with her life, especially when it comes to her relationship with Ryan.

She said that she still hasn't received her ex-husband’s death certificate and that prevents her from marrying again, despite being engaged and plans underway.

"I have to get George’s death certificate before getting married again because I’m a widow. I’m still married, we never divorced."