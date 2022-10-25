Kerry Katona freezes eggs as she doesn’t want to ‘rob’ fiancé of becoming a dad

Tagging her partner Ryan, Kerry said he now “has a date with a cup and we go from there!”

Kerry Katona (42) has revealed she is freezing her eggs to give her new fiancé Ryan Maloney (33) the chance to be a dad.

Kerry took to Instagram to share the process on Monday, sharing a snap of her in a blue plastic gown undergoing the initial freezing process.

“Sooooo (sic) last week we started the process of embryo freezing!!” the Atomic Kitten singer revealed.

"Happy to report I’ve got lots of eggs in my basket!”, she added.

"Ryan and I don’t have any biological children between us and I don’t want to rob him of being a father himself,” she said in the caption.

The mum-of-five almost died giving birth to her youngest, now admitting if the couple ever opted for more kids it would be through a surrogate.

In May, Kerry ruled out the idea of sharing a child with Ryan as she wasn’t “sure if he’d be able to cope with a baby.”

In a change of heart, Kerry booked the appointment so she wouldn’t “rob” Ryan of the chance to be a dad.

She told Steph’s Packed Lunch TV show last week: "Ryan hasn’t biologically grown any of his children, he’s eight years younger than me.

"I don’t want to rob Ryan of not having his own child, if that is a route we want to go down, but I don’t want to carry another child,” Kerry explained.

Ryan added that a baby “isn’t top of the list” at the moment.

Kerry shares kids Molly (20) and Lilly-Sue (18) with Irish star Brian McFadden, Heidi (14) and Maxwell (13) with Mark Croft and Dylan-Jorge (8) with the late George Kay.

The star has in the past opened up about DJ’s “traumatic birth” that was a near-death experience for both mum and baby.

"It was like I passed out but… I could still hear everyone else talking. I really wish I hadn’t had the epidural,” she told This Morning.

"Something just didn’t feel right… the baby’s not breathing. So a crash team came and took her off me and she completely died.

“I’d gone into complete shock, asking ‘where’s my baby?’, and I kept saying to George, ‘I’m so sorry, it’s not supposed to be like this.'

"I was losing loads and loads of blood, my placenta burst and had to be removed,” she said.